More and more Xiaomi devices are compatible with ARCore. Thanks to this augmented reality platform from Google we can analyze the environment with our own smartphone, which will later allow us to locate virtual objects in the real world.
Introduced in 2017, ARCore or Google Play Services for AR is a platform created to compete with Apple’s ARkit. An ambitious bet that seeks to dominate the augmented reality market, offering us in a simple, fast and safe way, its striking performance.
If our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO is compatible, we can use it to detect where we are, creating below visual effects in augmented reality. All this simply by downloading ARCore from Google Play.
Xiaomi devices compatible with Google’s ARCore (2021)
Currently the list of Xiaomi devices compatible with ARCore or Google Play Services for AR has grown enormously. In this way, all the currently compatible models according to the own Google website are:
- Xiaomi 11T, Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Lite, Mi 9 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10i, Mi 10 Lite, Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10 Lite Zoom, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi A3
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Mix 3
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Note 11 Lite, Mi Note 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- POCOPHONE F1, POCO X2, POCO X3, POCO X3 Pro, POCO X3 NFC, POCO M2 Pro
- Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro +, Redmi K40 Gaming
- Redmi 10X 4G
- Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8T
- Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9 5G
- Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max