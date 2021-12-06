More and more Xiaomi devices are compatible with ARCore. Thanks to this augmented reality platform from Google we can analyze the environment with our own smartphone, which will later allow us to locate virtual objects in the real world.

Introduced in 2017, ARCore or Google Play Services for AR is a platform created to compete with Apple’s ARkit. An ambitious bet that seeks to dominate the augmented reality market, offering us in a simple, fast and safe way, its striking performance.

If our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO is compatible, we can use it to detect where we are, creating below visual effects in augmented reality. All this simply by downloading ARCore from Google Play.

Xiaomi devices compatible with Google’s ARCore (2021)

Currently the list of Xiaomi devices compatible with ARCore or Google Play Services for AR has grown enormously. In this way, all the currently compatible models according to the own Google website are: