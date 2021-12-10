Now Tinder will help you find your soul mate through music with the implementation of this new feature on its platform.

Without a doubt, music plays an important role in our lives, thus being an amplifier of emotions and sensations. Our brain generates dopamine when we listen to the beat of the musical notes and a feeling of gratifying pleasure is produced, very similar to the sensation that we feel in love.

Not successful on Tinder? You’re playing the wrong songs

And Tinder knows it, which is why it has partnered with Spotify to launch a new feature called “Music Mode” in its “Explore” section.

Thus, users will be able to listen to the favorite tracks and artists of their members, to discover their musical tastes before making a match.

«Songs are very personal and -Music Mode- is a place to create something new through music (…) Now, with -Music Mode-, our members can experience that feeling when you are at a party and discover that someone loves the same songs more than you » Kyle Miller, Vice President of Product Innovation, Tinder

Only users who link their Spotify account and add a selected song called “Anthem” to their profile will be able to use this new “Music Mode” feature.

In 2016, Tinder and Spotify partnered for the first time to launch this “Anthem Function” that allows us to choose a song to represent ourselves on our profile, however we could not search for matches based on the musical tastes of others. Now that’s a reality with “Music Mode”.

The “Music Mode” will be available to all Tinder users globally, in all markets where Spotify is available, in the coming weeks.

The company points out that 40% of users who belong to Generation Z have already added the “Anthems Function” to their profiles and just when they do so their matches increase by 10%. Would you dare to activate the “Music Mode” in your profile?

How to link Spotify to your Tinder profile?

If your answer was yes, this information interests you. The first thing you should do is link your Spotify account to your Tinder profile. But how to do it? We will guide you through the process below.

In order to carry out this link, you have to open Tinder on your cell phone; it doesn’t matter if you have iOS or Android, it doesn’t matter.

Then click on the “Profile” icon and choose “Edit Profile”, followed by swipe the screen until you find the option “My favorite artists on Spotify.” There select “Add Spotify to your profile” and log in.

Then go to the “Explore” tab and there you will find the “Musical Mode”; where you will also find other functions such as “Hot Takes”, “Vibes” or “Swipe Night”.

