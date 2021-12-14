For more than seven decades, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) has become the basis of public health in the country. Every day he sees thousands of patients throughout the country thanks to the work of doctors, specialists, nurses and more. While within its network, what has been done in the 25 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) and 11 Complementary Medical Units stands out. In total, 12 thousand 308 consultations of specialties, thousand 556 emergencies and 683 surgeries are granted in a usual day.

Via a statement The institution reported that there are also 114 newborns, 105,119 laboratory studies and 1,400 nuclear medicine, 1,777 CT scans, 840 MRIs, 5,950 physical therapy sessions, 1,485 chemotherapy sessions, 1,396 of radiotherapy, 714 hemodialysis and 218 hemodynamics.

List with the services of the UMAE of the IMSS

Among the 36 medical units of Third Level of care, there are 10 myocardial reperfusion centers, the only Radioneurosurgery service and the only Cyber ​​knife of the Institute, fetal monitoring with 135 cardiotocographs, as well as Doppler ultrasound equipment that allows to carry out the fetal hemodynamic profile, there is the first fetoscope in the IMSS, which allows fetal surgeries to be performed.

When newborns require intensive or intermediate care, there are 151 of the best incubators in the world, such as the Baby Leo and the Jiraffe, which are located in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the UMAE, as well as 194 radiant heat cribs.

In the integral management of visual health, there are ophthalmological perimeters and ultrasounds, fundus cameras, ophthalmology units, tonometers, pachymeters, phacoemulsion units, and Yag, Nd YAG and CO2 laser equipment.

Regarding the comprehensive care of cardiovascular disease, there are 67 echocardiographs, 277 electrocardiographs, 27 Holter equipment, 21 stress test equipment, 13 intra-aortic counterpulsation balloons, 10 spirometers and in the 10 cardiac reperfusion centers, staffed with 26 angiographers, they care for patients with ischemic heart disease.

For the evaluation and treatment of patients with various surgical pathologies, tools are available that allow to carry out minimally invasive procedures, using 7 lithotripters, 17 laparoscopes, endoscopic capsules, 64 surgical microscopes, 2 hysteroscopes as well as cystoscopes, bronchoscopes and videolaryngoscopes.

Other care offered to patients

Additionally, there are various equipment that allow diagnostic complementation, such as 18 gamma cameras, 101 fixed X-ray equipment and 118 portable X-ray equipment, 70 endoscopes, 12 colonoscopes, 31 electroencephalographs, 38 electromyographs and 15 laboratory combs. nuclear medicine.

Faced with diseases such as cancer, the equipment of the UMAE allows timely detection studies; For treatment, there are 12 deep and 10 superficial radiotherapy equipment, 15 planning systems for radiotherapy treatment, 4 intracavitary therapy units, 7 high dose rate brachytherapy equipment, among others.

For the care of beneficiaries with various pathologies that are complicated or exacerbated, there are 12 transplant units, another 6 for burns, 1,145 vital signs monitors, MARS equipment (Molecular Absorbent Recirculating System, for its acronym in English), 176 hemodialysis machines, 902 infusion pumps and 47 ambulances.

In addition, beneficiaries who need to reintegrate into their daily lives are served through physical medicine and rehabilitation services, for this it has whirlpool tanks, 12 Hubbard tubs, 10 paraffin bath cubicles, 2 robotic training systems of the brand Lokomat and 10 gyms, to name a few.

All this technology is controlled to perform various medical feats by qualified personnel, specialists, nurses, nurses, specialist nurses, inhalotherapists, laboratory workers, chemists, radiology technicians, orderlies, medical assistants and other health personnel that make up the hospitals that offer these services in the UMAE of the IMSS.