Vitamin C is a micronutrient that has a great influence on the body’s defense system. Thus, at this time of year it cannot stop being present in our dishes, that’s why we tell you which are the foods that in addition to citrus fruits, can add vitamin C to your usual diet.

Fruits, vegetables and greens, main sources of vitamin C

Vitamin C abounds in plant-based foods, especially in the fresh options. Therefore, it is key to consume an adequate amount of fruits and vegetables each day.

However, some specimens more than others can offer this nutrient, that is why citrus fruits have variable amounts of vitamin C that contribute to cover the recommended quota each day of 75 and 90 mg in women and men, respectively.

Some other foods that can help us add vitamin C to our dishes are:

Cabbages , especially Brussels sprouts, kale or kale, broccoli, red cabbage, and cauliflower.

, especially Brussels sprouts, kale or kale, broccoli, red cabbage, and cauliflower. Papaya, with about 80 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams.

with about 80 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams. Red pepper and to a lesser extent, green pepper .

and to a lesser extent, . Guava with more than 250 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams.

with more than 250 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams. Fresh parsley ideal to add to various dishes.

Watercress with about 100 mg vitamin C per 100 grams.

with about 100 mg vitamin C per 100 grams. Khaki recommended for this season.

recommended for this season. Bachoqueta or flat green beans which is recommended to steam to reduce the loss of vitamin C inside.

These are the foods that in addition to citrus fruits, can help us add vitamin C to our diet habitual and enjoy its benefits on the health of the organism.

