Great news for fans of Fear the walking dead. The series was renewed for an eighth season, and it will bring back a character.

Fear the walking dead It became one of the favorite series of fans of said franchise. Since it reached the small screen, fiction began to grow by leaps and bounds and managed to exceed the expectations of viewers. So much so, that from AMC they decided to release surprising news about this spin-off. In addition to having a new species of zombies, this fiction has been renewed for an eighth season.

A few days ago, the series ended the broadcast of the first part of its seventh season. While fans await the release of the rest of the episodes, AMC announced that Fear The Walking Dead has been renewed for another season. This installment is expected to go live in the fall of next year. But in addition to the renovation, the fiction also released a great announcement.

A character returns!

During the Talking dead post-final episode, it was revealed that Madison Clark will be returning to Fear the walking dead. The character played by Kim Dickens was last seen in season four. As confirmed by Scott M. Gimple, the character will be a regular both in the remainder of the seventh season and also in the eighth installment. If there is a Mount Deadmore, Kim Dickens’s face should be on it. Madison Clark is a founding character in The Walking Dead universe. Heroic, complex, a normal person who becomes a warrior and then a benevolent force. Kim Dickens’s talent, strength and talent will once again electrify The Walking Dead universe and we couldn’t be more fortunate to have her back. ” explainedvia ScreenRant).

With Madison Clark’s return fully confirmed, fans are wondering what happened to her during all this time. Recall that the character sacrificed himself at the ballpark in season four to help his teammates. Many had thought that the character had died, but the truth is that this event was never shown. The return of this character will be seen in the second half of season seven, which will begin its broadcast on AMC United States on April 14 next year.