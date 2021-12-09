After the cancellation of the MWC 2020, last June it was held again in a blended way the annual mobile phone congress organized by the GSMA. The event, however, was marked by the absence of important companies such as Samsung or Vodafone, which ended up generating bleak empty spaces and fewer attendees than ever.

The Spanish Pavilion was no exception at the fair and less than half of the national companies attended than in 2019. For MWC 2022, which recovers its usual date and will be held again at the end of February, Red.es has already confirmed the list of 35 companies that will make up the Spanish Pavilion. They are still much less than three years ago, but their increase invites us to think with some optimism.

Far are the 56 companies of 2019

Red.es has made official the list of the 35 national companies that will be part of the Spanish Pavilion in the next MWC 2022, which will be held at Fira Gran Vía from February 28 to March 3 of next year. They are not, by any means, the 56 that attended in 2019 or the 52 that were selected for 2020, but it does represent a significant increase compared to the 25 Spanish companies last year.

The Spanish Pavilion, organized for the ninth year by Red.es, will be made up of the following companies next year:

Andalusia : CYG IT SUSTAINABLE TECH, EINTEGRA TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING 2020 and INTERNALIA GROUP.

Catalonia : AEINNOVA, AGILE CONTENT, NETRIVALS, NPAW, PASIONA, PAYXPERT, SENSING & CONTROL SYSTEMS, SLASHMOBILITY and VÍNTEGRIS.

Madrid’s community : 360MOBILE, ALISYS, COCOMM, DATATRONICS, DXM, LA FRONTERA CREATIVE DESIGN, NETMETRIX, OTRO NIVEL STUDIO, SUMMA NETWORKS, SYGRIS and TELECOMING.

Foral Community of Navarra : I3I ADVANCED ENGINEERING.

Valencian Community : GALGUS, KENMEI TECHNOLOGIES, PANGEANIC BI EUROPA, PAYNOPAIN and PHOTONIC SENSORS & ALGORITHMS.

Estremadura : ECAPTUREDTECH.

Galicia : INSURAMA and TECALIS.

Basque Country: ENEO, HOLOCAM and WISE SECURITY GLOBAL.

All these selected co-exhibiting companies will have a private space in the Spanish Pavilion for the installation of a stand, of approximately 7 square meters. In addition, they will be able to make use of all the common areas of this institutional space and will benefit from a series of services, such as the use of the presentation area, specific networking activities, dissemination services, institutional meetings, etc.

As stated in the call published by Red.es, companies “must meet the cost of their participation” in the Spanish Pavilion at MWC22. AND this cost will amount to approximately 4,573.87 euros, indirect taxes excluded.