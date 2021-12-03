With the Black Friday deals and Cyber ​​Monday discounts still kicking in, we’ve now reached the first Friday in December, the month of Christmas. And in order not to lose the habit, here we have one new installment of our weekly Hunting Bargains with a wide selection of discounted mobiles and accessories.

If you want to advance your Christmas purchases or you have simply proposed to renew your terminal, then we bring you several phones on offer For all tastes and budgets. And if what you are looking for is a wearable, don’t miss the final part with our compilation of discounts on headphones, bracelets and watches.

Mobiles on offer

Xiaomi Mi 11i : we start with this model of the Mi 11 family that has an AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 888 processor and a triple 108 MP camera. In PcComponentes, the Xiaomi Mi 11i 8GB / 128GB is reduced to 479 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G – We move on to Samsung to stop at the Galaxy S21 5G, with triple camera, Exynos 2100 processor and wireless charging. The 8GB7128GB model currently costs 649 euros at Amazon.

Realme GT Master Edition : Among other features, it boasts a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 778G 5G and 65 W fast charging. For 268.99 euros, you have the 6GB / 128GB model in black on Amazon.

OPPO Find X3 Lite– It’s hard not to recommend the little brother of the Find X3 family. For 309 euros at Amazon, the OPPO Find X3 Lite includes a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 765G, 4,300 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge, quad rear camera …

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G – 6.43 “screen (AMOLED 90 Hz, 8GB + 128GB, Snapdragon 765G, 4300 mAh, fast charge 65W. Quad camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP,) Black [Versión ES/PT]

POCO X3 Pro : the great winner of Black Friday is still on sale. On eBay, the global version of the 256GB POCO X3 Pro costs 204.99 euros with shipping from Switzerland. In exchange, you get a terminal with a 120 Hz screen, a large 5,160 mAh battery and a quad camera.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G : We return to Samsung and its 5G phones, but now we enter the Galaxy M family. For the 371 euros that the Galaxy M52 5G costs at Amazon, we take a mobile with an AMOLED screen, triple camera and 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge of 25 W.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S: In addition to an AMOLED screen and a 64 MP camera, the Redmi Note 10S includes the Helio G95 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge. This week on Amazon you can find it for 199 euros in white and with 6GB / 64GB.

Accessories on offer

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 : for the 269 euros that the 40 mm model costs on Amazon, you get, in addition to the Galaxy Watch4, some Galaxy Buds2 completely free. And be careful, because those headphones are valued at 149.90 euros. A chollazo.

New AirPods Pro– In addition to the MagSafe charging case, Apple’s new TWS earbuds have active noise cancellation and are water resistant. In El Corte Inglés, you can find the AirPods Pro with MagSafe for 219 euros.

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021)

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 Although its successor is already on the market, the fifth generation of Xiaomi’s smart bracelet, with its color screen and heart rate measurement, is still a good buy. Above all, for the 19.99 euros that it costs in Media Markt.

OPPO WatchIf you are looking for a watch with Wear OS, another recommended option is the OPPO Watch with an AMOLED screen, a heart rate sensor and good finishes. At Amazon, the 46mm model has dropped to 229 euros.

More offers

