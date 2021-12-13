It is one of the mobile terminals that is expected with the greatest interest; That is why it is not surprising that every two by three there is a new leak on what their cameras will be like (among other features); especially of Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which will be a top-of-the-range model. Not three weeks ago we told you that rumors predicted a camera signed by Leica, initiating a new collaboration between the German and Chinese firm, and now the news is that the definitive design of your camera and it is the most original and different.

It all comes from the leak of an acquaintance Finnish tweeter who published a photo of an alleged case developed for the mobile that he found in Weibo, the Chinese social network. This case would showcase a completely redesigned camera module, with circular shape and up to eight elements included in it, and that would rule out the option of including a small screen in the style of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Well, this leak would have been confirmed to Gizmochina through its usual sources, which ensure that the final design will have those eight elements, four of which will be targets, and the other four an LED flash, a noise-canceling microphone and two other sensors to be determined (probably one of them the usual ToF).

As for the cameras, according to the previous source, it would have a main one with Large 50 MP Samsung GN5 sensor (that is, as claimed in a previous rumor), while the other three cameras would have 48 MP sensors and they would offer 2x, 5x and 10x zooms.





Based on all this, and as usual, the guys from Technizo Concept have made some renderings for LetsGoDigital Holland of that supposed camera module of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. These are the images that you are seeing, and the one that appears in the video below and where, although there is a radical change in appearance compared to the previous leak, Leica logo remains:

Curiously, shortly before it was leaked that Xiaomi could have signed a Leica collaboration, we had the opportunity to speak with a strategy officer at the German firm who gave us to understand that the collaboration with Huawei was still in place despite the agreement with Sharp to create the Leitz Phone 1; However, according to Gizmochina, the collaboration between Huawei and Leica would have ended with what would have free way for a new stage Leica + Xiaomi.

