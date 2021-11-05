We are already on the eve of the days with the biggest discounts of the whole year. Black Friday is coming, but from Mundo Xiaomi, as tradition dictates, We bring you the weekly bargain collection so you can get your next Xiaomi product at the best possible price.

And watch out this week because we can get succulent discounts on mobile phones, televisions and other gadgets thanks to promotions such as the four days without VAT of Mediamarkt or the Xiaomi 4 the Fans of Xiaomi Spain so, hold your bills, coins, credit card or everything that has to do with spending money because this week it will be difficult not to fall into the trap.

The first sales of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

To begin, we bring you a discount that, for the first time, reaches the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, a phone presented just a few weeks ago in which We can already save a few euros with respect to its RRP.





In this case, we are talking about a device that mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate with HDR 10 support and protected with Gorilla Glass 5, and two configurations of RAM and storage to choose between 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

In addition, it has a thickness of only 6.81 millimeters and a weight of 158 grams, thus making it one of the best designed and lightest Xiaomi devices of the Asian firm.

Thanks to this offer we will be able to get it in your 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version for only 365 euros through Amazon, with completely free shipping and a two-year warranty.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Smartphone with 6.55 ”DotDisplay AMOLED FHD + 90 Hz Screen, 8 + 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, Triple Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP, Bat 4250mAh, Bubblegum Blue (ES / PT Version)

On the other hand, another of the smartphones that we bring you this week is the Redmi Note 10S, which presents us with a price that falls below 200 euros, thus becoming a great value for money alternative.





We are talking about a terminal that mounts a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with FHD resolution, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, WiFi 5, and even NFC and equipped with a generous battery with 5,000 mAh capacity and a fast charge that reaches 33 W.

Usually, the RRP of this device in its 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant It is 249 euros but, thanks to this specific offer that we can enjoy through Amazon, we can get it for only 197 euros, a spectacular 21% discount that makes it a real bargain.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Smartphone RAM 6GB ROM 64GB 6.43 ” AMOLED DotDisplay 64MP Camera 33W Fast Charge MediaTek Helio G95 3.5mm Headphone Jack 5000mAh (typ) Battery Gray [Versión ES/PT]

The ideal accessory for your phone with a 33% discount

Another bargain that you cannot miss this week is the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, a semi-in-ear wireless headset that they are the perfect accessory for your smartphone.





This little device is capable of offering a autonomy of 20 hours of use if we take into account the autonomy that its charging case is capable of offering, Bluetooth AAC codec for higher transmission quality and a dynamic driver with a size of 14.2 mm which provides us with a sound quality above the average in this price range.

And since we are talking about prices, the RRP of this product is about 40, something that we will see reduced to 27 euros thanks to a specific offer that We can find it through Amazon with completely free shipping.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic The new Earphones Have a Longer Battery Life, Sound, Easy to Combine, White Color (Global version)

The new Xiaomi electric scooter, finally with a significant reduction

Turn to talk about one of our favorite products in the Xiaomi ecosystem, electric scooters. Plus, we talk about the latest model launched on the market by the Chinese firm, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3.

Let us remember that this electric scooter corresponds to a personal mobility vehicle whose brushless motor offers a maximum power of 600 W, which allows climbing hills without too many problems, maximum speed of up to 25 km / h and a range of up to 30 kilometers.





The RRP of this product is 449 euros officially But, thanks to this discount that we can enjoy through the Media Markt website with free store collection in less than two hours, we will be able to buy it for only 371 euros thanks to being able to save your VAT, a fantastic option to transport ourselves through the city ​​efficiently and quickly.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3

Two top products to enjoy at home

And we come to an important section within this compilation, and it is that of the offers on products for use in our home. The first of them corresponds to the Xiaomi Mi Smart Power Plug, a smart plug thanks to which we will be able to save a few euros on our next electricity bill.





With it and through its synchronization with the Mi Home app we can turn on or off any remotely connected device, in addition to applying different commands through Siri, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Thanks to Media Markt’s VAT-free days, we will be able to get this product for only 12 euros, a practically ridiculous price if we take into account all the facilities and benefits that this little gadget is capable of offering us.

Xiaomi GMR4015GL – Strip

On the other hand, we cannot leave out the brutal Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75, one of the best televisions on the market in relation to value for money on the market and, without a doubt, one of the best smart televisions that Xiaomi offers in our country.

We are talking about a monster that incorporates a generous 4K QLED panel and FALD lighting with a size of 75 inches, FreeSync compatibility, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision standards compatibility, HDMI 2.1 connection, and more.

Taking into account these characteristics, we have to especially recommend this offer since we will be able to get it for only 1238 euros, a discount of more than 300 euros that make it one of the best options in the territory of smart televisions that incorporate QLED technology in a large format.

75 “QLED TV – Xiaomi Mi TV Q1, UHD 4K, MediaTek MT9611, Smart TV, DVB-T2, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, Black

Do not forget to take advantage of the four days without VAT of Mediamarkt, and other current offers





Of course, we must remind everyone who is reading this compilation to take advantage of other offers that we have already shared through Mundo Xiaomi and that are still valid today.

One of them is the four days without VAT of Media Markt, where we will be able to find very succulent offers such as:

Redmi 9C NFC , equipped with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, available in black and blue, for 139.67 euros instead of the usual 169 euros.

, equipped with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, available in black and blue, for 139.67 euros instead of the usual 169 euros. Redmi Note 10S , available in blue and equipped with 6 GB RAM and 64GB of storage, for 214.05 euros instead of the official 259 euros.

, available in blue and equipped with 6 GB RAM and 64GB of storage, for 214.05 euros instead of the official 259 euros. Redmi Note 10 5G , in green color, equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, for 222.31 euros instead of 269 euros.

, in green color, equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, for 222.31 euros instead of 269 euros. 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 for 205.79 euros compared to the usual 249 euros.

for 205.79 euros compared to the usual 249 euros. The kind of 43 inches it stays at 362.81 euros compared to the usual 439 euros.

it stays at 362.81 euros compared to the usual 439 euros. The 55-inch model, equipped with an advanced panel compatible with HDR10 and Dolby Audio and DTS-HD audio, it stays at 453.72 euros. Its official price is 599 euros.





And, of course, do not leave aside other offers in force today such as the Xiaomi 4 the Fans of Xiaomi Spain or the 50% discount on your subscription to the new HBO Max service.

