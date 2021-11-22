Garmin vívoactive 4: reinforced steel

Garmin is one of the most important brands in terms of technological items for all types of sports and the vívoactive 4 offers resistance and sports functionalities of the most interesting for all types of users. Its housing is made of reinforced steel and the screen has protection Gorilla glass to offer you superior protection.

It is compatible with Android and iPhone phones and has its own operating system that houses all kinds of applications to monitor your physical activity. All topped off with a battery that offers you up to 8 days of battery life or 6 hours of use.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro: military tested

Amazfit is one of the brands that operate under the umbrella of Xiaomi, which already gives us an idea that the T-Rex Pro It is going to be a model with a good quality-price ratio, a brand of the house. In addition, the great asset in favor of this smartwatch is that it has until 12 military certifications, so you can rest assured with it.

It features blood oxygen saturation measurement, physical activity monitoring options, and is submersible up to 10 ATM, so you can also use it in all kinds of water activities, even with total immersion.

Suunto Core: all in black

The brand’s entry range Suunto crystallizes in the Core, a true beast of resistance that brings together all the essential functions for adventure sports, with a robust casing, a comfortable elastomer strap and all kinds of sensors, such as altimeter, barometer and compass with weather information.

Its casing is made of aluminum, while the screen is finished in composite glass to guarantee maximum resistance. Its only drawback is that its functionalities are somewhat limited, but it is a price to pay given its incredible battery that reaches a year of use without recharging.

Polar Grit X: simple and efficient

There was a time when most runners and athletes wore a Polar clinging to your wrist, which indicates the good work of this brand in terms of most of its sporting goods.

In this case, the Yelled X It offers a strong and durable design that protects it against extreme temperatures, drops and humidity. However, it is MIL-STD-810G military certified. In addition, it includes all kinds of training functions through Polar Flow, its own training platform.

Casio WSD-F30: back to the future

If you are one of those who did not separate from their Casio as a child, you have to know that the popular watch, calculator and musical keyboard company has taken another leap in quality to offer a range of the most resistant smartwatches.

Specifically, the WSD-F30 It offers you everything you can look for in a mid-range smartwatch designed for outdoor activities: GPS, altimeter, barometer, touch controls and all thanks to Wear OS by Google. In addition, thanks to its casing made of steel, you can rest easy with its resistance.

Suunto 9: GPS and powerful battery

Raising the price a little more, we find the Suunto 9, a GPS watch optimized for multiple sports, with a mineral glass design, which will allow you to use it in any situation. In addition, its powerful battery offers you up 120 hours of use without going through the charger.

The robust Suunto 9 It’s made for long-lasting, tough racing and training and extreme adventures, and has water resistance of up to 100 meters, so you can use it in the most demanding water sports.

The toughest premium smartwatches

To show off you have to suffer, the saying goes, and that’s why we bring you the tougher smartwatches of the world. Alternatives that justify their high price with high-end materials and functionalities, which you will not find in the rest of the models on the market.

Garmin Descent Mk2i: unbreakable titanium

With the Descent Mk2i, Garmin It raises the bar for its high-end range and presents a watch made from titanium. This material is one of the most appreciated in aeronautics, thanks to its properties that offer resistance and lightness.

In fact, it is intended for the activities of diving more demanding, with a certification that allows you to dive up to 100 meters. It is also capable of measuring your performance and providing statistics on the water. In addition, it offers a powerful battery with up to 16 days of autonomy and 32 GB storage.

Suunto D5: a dive computer

The highest range of Suunto It offers unparalleled resistance when diving up to 100 meters. In fact, the D5 It is optimized to sync with the brand’s wireless transmitter, so you can always know how much oxygen you have left in the bottle.

And if it can do that underwater, imagine what it can do on land. Its stainless steel case is crowned with a mineral crystal that withstands high pressures such as bumps and scratches just as well. And its battery will hold you up to 12 hours of immersion or 48 hours of use.

TAG Heuer Connected: the most expensive titanium

TAG Heuer is one of the most recognized brands of sports watches and recently took to the pool with a range of smartwatches based in Wear OS from Google. A very premium option that has an exclusive high quality sandblasted titanium housing to protect it from everything.

It has a water resistance of up to 50 meters, a ceramic bezel to offer even more protection and a 430 mAh battery that guarantees a full day of use, with a fast charge of just an hour and a half.

Suunto 9 Baro: for demanding races

We end up with the most powerful model of Suunto for the more experienced runners. The 9 BaroAs its name suggests, it has a barometer that will indicate the atmospheric pressure at all times, as well as a powerful battery that offers up to 7 days of continuous GPS tracking.

As for its resistance, its great asset in its favor is its sapphire crystal, one of the most resistant of nature, which lets in light while protecting your device from any fall or scratch.

What is the toughest watch in the world?

Sometimes it can be difficult to find a digital adventure companion who can keep up with you everywhere. However, with clocks something clear from this list: everyone offers you a extra protection with which you will not have to worry about them breaking or spoiling.

But, as in all cases, there are better models than others. The first options are indicated for most people looking for extra protection, especially when practicing adventure sports.

In this sense, our recommendation is the Amazfit T-Rex Pro, a watch that is quite protected thanks to its coverage Gorilla Glass 3 and that it will serve you in any situation for a more than reasonable price. If you are more into diving, the range of Suunto it will make your life easier.

On the other hand, if you are an expert mountaineer or a very demanding user and you need a practically unbreakable watch, few can compare with the one. TAG Heuer Connected. Okay, for functionalities it is not the best, but in resistance it takes the prize of our list.