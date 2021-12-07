To this must be added a round design of the most classic and a AMOLED display 1.39 inches, perfect for all kinds of uses. It has tracking for 15 sports different and blood oxygen measurement functionalities to monitor all your workouts.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: Best for Running

If your main activity is running, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music has everything you can ask a Sport watch. It has GPS to monitor each step of your race and has personalized training plans from its platform to prepare for your next race.

In the measurement of dynamics and series is the most precise of the list, but it is also that it will allow you to carry up to 500 songs to listen to them with your bluetooth headphones. And it has up to 6 hours of battery life in GPS mode with music, which extends to 24 hours if you don’t use music or up to 7 days in eco mode.

Coros Pace 2: for athletes

If you are looking for a sports smartwatch to practice Athletics, the Pace 2 it is one of your best alternatives. With only 29 grams of weight, it is perfect to carry it comfortably in all your training sessions or competitions.

In addition, it offers a long lasting battery with up to 20 days of autonomy, water resistance of up to 50 meters and a GPS mode with a special algorithm to monitor your laps on the 400-meter slopes. A gold medal option for the most demanding athletes.

Garmin Venu 2: for different sports

To practice sports more varied there is also a watch from Garmin. And the Venu 2 is a good proof of it. It has a fairly discreet round design and a quality GPS to monitor each step of your training.

To do this, it has more than 25 pre-installed sports apps with which you can get the most out of your activity. In addition, it includes NFC to make mobile payments and a great relationship between its AMOLED screen and its battery, which allows you up to 11 days of autonomy of use.

Fitbit Sense: a platform for sports

Fitbit is one of the brands that has best known how to integrate its sports benefits, thanks to its platform Fitbit Premium. In it you can share your activity and discover all kinds of routines and workouts to be healthier.

In addition, the Sense It has an exclusive mode to help you manage stress and it has sensors capable of tracking your health, sleep and physical activity metrics.

Garmin Forerunner 945: hello runners

If you want a watch even more specialized in the world of running and short and medium distance races, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is for you. With it you can monitor all your physical activity precisely while listening to your favorite music.

It has a battery that guarantees up to 10 hours of use with GPS, it is protected against falls with the Corning Gorilla Glass DX and it has advanced GPS functionalities to help you achieve your goals.

Polar Vantage M2: to train better

With the multisport watch Vantage M2 from Polar you can be sure that you will improve your times. Thanks to their recommendations and advice in real time you will be able to adapt the intensity of your training to go further.

In terms of applications, it is somewhat more limited than other models, however, here we have come to talk about sports watches. And in this facet it is one of the best, with up to 130 compatible sports, different training programs and even a hydration meter that will remember when you should stop to drink water.

Garmin Approach S62: Improve Your Swing

But we weren’t just going to talk about athletics, training and runners. There are also specific watches for sports as calm as the Golf. And, as you may have already guessed, Garmin is the brand that has made a watch for green enthusiasts possible.

It has more than 41,000 golf courses from around the world preloaded, club recommendations so you always know which one to shoot with, and special sensors to know where your ball is going. If you like golf, the Approach S62 is for you.

Apple Watch Series 7 Nike Edition: Beyond Sports

Most sports smartwatches are very focused on physical activity, leaving aside the rest of the features of a smartwatch. But this is not the case Apple Watch Series 7 from Nike. Because this device adds activity tracking, GPS and three free months of the platform Apple Fitness Plus to a lot of functionalities.

Such as payment with NFC, hundreds of apps from the App Store, perfect connection with the iPhone and a exclusive Nike Sport strap of this model. A watch for those who want to do sports, but also enjoy a great smartwatch, which in this generation includes a screen and a battery with improved fast charging.

Garmin fēnix 6: sun and shade

We ended up with a true performance beast, the Garmin fēnix 6. A sports smartwatch whose battery is able to last for weeks, thanks to the fact that it is able to recharge using solar energy.

In addition, it has the latest Garmin in activity measurement, heart rate sensor and bluetooth music playback. A watch designed for the most adventurous, which you will not have to charge very often.

What is the best smartwatch for sports?

As you have seen, in the segment of the sports smart watches you can find a multitude of options for all types of users. Although Garmin is perhaps the brand that has best known how to position itself in this area, offering models for all types of athletes.

It doesn’t matter if you play golf, scuba dive, cycle or run, to name a few examples. Garmin have a watch specific to each of those sports, so it is the brand that we recommend for a more precise monitoring of your physical activity.

If you are looking for something more standard, the Apple Watch Series 7 from Nike it is probably the most interesting. It has many functionalities, a great design with an improved screen and battery and everything you need to do the rest of the time as Smart watch.