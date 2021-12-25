Even at Christmas. The delay in the presentation of the new Maserati Grecale has allowed the Italian brand to continue with the development of the sportiest variant of the SUV without revealing the design. The Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023 is hidden under bulky layers of vinyl, this time in blue, and with characters from the model destined for the United States, in view of these spy photos.

At least until next spring, the prototypes of the new Maserati Grecale will continue to be seen completely wrapped in red, yellow, brown and blue vinyl. A special camouflage that those of the Trident presented in the middle of last November, taking advantage of the date marked on the calendar for the failed presentation of this important model.

Those of Maserati pointed to the great crisis of the microchips to justify the impossibility of the presentation, a a tool as crude as it is intelligent. The shortage of semiconductors is not an impediment to present a new model, as we have seen in the competition, so those responsible for the Modena brand could have completely unveiled the second SUV of the signature. However, discovering the model would have been a problem for them: to continue with the tests of the new Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023 at Discover.

The prototype of the Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023, hunted in the vicinity of the Stellantis headquarters

Spy photos Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023

The differences are rather vague but no less important, as you can see in these spy photos. In addition to a front bumper with larger air intakes, the suspension is lower and the brake calipers are painted red, while at the rear the exhausts are embedded in flatter rectangular trims. An extra time that has allowed Maserati not to reveal the sportier option that will arrive mid 2023, and incidentally carry out a winter testing program at its facilities in northern Sweden.

This was an important fringe that they were missing, but there is also one more possibility, although would have meant opening a box of thunder that the Neapolitans have avoided at all costs. Present the model and continue with the tests until its entry into production and commercialization. Something normal in the vast majority of manufacturers, but not in the Italian ones, as rumors about alleged problems would have emerged like foam.

The truth is that this is how the Italian brand ensures the perfect functioning of one of the most important models of this decade. The Maserati Grecale Trofeo is expected to mount a powerful self-developed engine, forgetting the 2.9-liter V6 biturbo of the Stelvio QV. Instead, it is expected a wet sump variant of the 3.0-liter biturbo V6 engine, the ‘Nettuno’ that mounts the MC20. A block that will touch the 530 CV of maximum power so as not to step on the older brother, counting on change 8-speed DCT automatic with all-wheel drive.