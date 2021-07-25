The Fox television network has published the The Walking Dead season 11 trailer, that is, its final season. There will be a total of 24 episodes that put an end to this zombie apocalypse series that began more than 10 years ago, although the broadcast of these chapters will be released in three batches. In advance, Alexandria is severely compromised with the remnants of what it once was, for now it carries the carnage and devastation left by the Whisperers. All who live in the community are struggling to strengthen it and feed its growing number of residents, which include survivors of the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of the Hilltop, along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens.

In the final season of The Walking Dead, Alexandria has more people than it can feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions escalate from past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the devastated walls. More gaunt and hungry than ever, the characters will have to dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means the loss of their own lives …

The Walking Dead will return next August 23rd with Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess still held captive by mysterious soldiers members of a larger and more distant group. However, the danger of a new group, the Reapers, and a hooded figure will star in the greatest dangers of the main series of the saga.

Despite this ending, the two spin-off series of The Walking Dead continue to air, the trilogy of films starring Rick Grimes They are still in production and at the same time a new series starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, Daryl and Carol, is expected for the year 2023.