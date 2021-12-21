There is no doubt that Red Dead Redemption 2 It is one of the most praised video games of recent times and also the most recent work of Rockstar Games, which almost always ensures quality. So much so that even from outside the world of electronic entertainment, their titles are thought of as potential stories to reach other media. In that sense, to Henry Cavill would like to see Red Dead Redemption 2 adapted to the cinema, as the British actor who plays Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher has made known in a recent interview granted to the Game Reactor portal, where he was asked about this question.

This was Cavill’s response to the question of which game he would like to see made into a movie: “Oh, that’s very good. It is complicated because you are joining an IP and a company, which is a difficult thing to do, so I certainly do not want to corner myself with that, but there are many games … In fact, I started playing Red Dead Redemption 2 recently, i know i was a little late to that party but i started playing it and am really enjoying it. So something like that I think it would be fun to turn it into a movie”. It is nothing new that Henry Cavill is a huge fan of video games and, it seems, is now enjoying Red Dead Redemption 2, which has already seen enough potential to become a classic Hollywood western.

Some have even speculated that it was Cavill himself who gave life to Arthur Morgan, protagonist of the Rockstar Games video game. It recently emerged that Amazon was in talks to make a mass effect series, another great video game saga that will make the leap to the small screen and for which Cavill also sounded at the time for the role of Commander Shepard. Now that English has reached the peak of its popularity thanks to Geralt of Rivia (saga of which he is also a lover), his name seems to be on everyone’s lips.