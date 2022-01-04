The vegan consumer shows his growth

The consumer vegan has earned its due place in the market, demonstrating an important increase in different industries.

The veganism It is a relatively “new” trend that invites people to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle, both in favor of the environment and animals, since people who choose to join this lifestyle should not eat or use products of animal origin, a fact that some brands have taken advantage of to find a new sales opportunity.

According to information from Forbes, in 2018, 20 percent of Mexicans (mainly the youngest) would have significantly reduced or completely eliminated the consumption of meat and foods of animal origin In order to eradicate the exploitation of living beings, showing companies that this market will continue to grow, so they must offer new consumption alternatives for this niche, with which they could even play with their prices because These are specialized products.

In reality, there are endless products from which companies can make alternatives “suitable for vegans” as well as those that offer wallets, watches and garments made from animal skin, which they can use. skin “synthetic“; However, the main area where veganism can be worked is in the food industry. cruelty free food, which are made primarily from plants or soy.

Different factors come into play when talking about the vegan consumer growthAmong them, the awareness in recent years about the impact of cosmetic brands and other products that experiment on animals before testing their products on humans.

An example of this we had a few months ago with the Bell from Save Ralph, which went around the world by showing a small animation about the daily life of a rabbit that was used to test cosmetic products and see if they were suitable for use in humans, images that managed to move millions of people and achieved numerous merits, including the completion of animal testing in Mexico.

In the same way, there have been various effective advertising campaigns that have managed to attract the attention of consumers around the world, encouraging them to try new alternatives of food vegans without the need to carry out any kind of animal suffering.

Such is the case of Alpha Foods, brand of vegan food whose main objective is to create plant-based foods that have the number of proteins necessary to nourish the human body, which chose to carry out an advertisement where it shows the most recognized pets of fast food restaurants such as Wendy’s, McDonald’s and KFC and manages to put them in his favor, concluding in a creative advertisement that drew attention and managed to raise awareness among thousands of people.

The veganism is gaining more and more relevance in the world market, opening a new opportunity for companies to increase their product offerings to adapt to this trend, in addition to improving their image from consumer perception.