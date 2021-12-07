The photographic exhibition Mexican Christmas in the Vatican, inaugurated today on Avenida de la Conciliation, highlights the tourist and cultural attractions of the Mexican state of Puebla. EFE / Andrea Cuesta



Rome, Dec 7 (EFE) .- The Mexican state of Puebla is in charge of decorating the Christmas trees and nativity scenes of the Vatican Museums with traditional crafts this year within the framework of the event organized by Mexico inaugurated today, along with a sample photographic about the traditions and symbolic places of this region.

Tourists and Italians who walk during these festivities along the avenue de la Conciliation, which links the Vatican city with the Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome, will be able to visit the open-air photographic exhibition on the state of Puebla (central Mexico) , reported the Mexican Embassy to the Holy See.

The exhibition, made up of twenty photographs on the landscape and historical places of that Mexican region, seeks to “highlight the tourist, historical, gastronomic and cultural attractions” of this community.

After not being able to celebrate last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mexican art will once again adorn the Christmas trees and nativity scenes in the Vatican Museums and the Paul VI Hall, where Pope Francis holds his audiences, this year with traditional elements of the state. of Puebla.

Among the decorative elements highlights the details in amate paper, a type of traditional paper of the region, embroidered in bright colors, as well as hand-woven palm spheres, cloth dolls dressed in traditional costumes, Christmas balls typical of the city of Chignahuapan or Talavera ceramics, a World Heritage Site.

Within the framework of the Mexican Christmas in the Vatican event, organized by the Mexican embassy in the Vatican and the Hands of the World program, a nativity scene of figures of about two meters high made with jute fabric will be installed in the Vatican Museums.

Mexican Christmas at the Vatican is an event that has been held for three years and that takes a different region of Mexico as the protagonist each year, such as the state of Campeche in 2017 or Tamaulipas in 2018, to give visibility to culture and traditions of these regions.