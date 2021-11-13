The Google email client seems to be the first bet of cybercriminals to carry out these types of attacks that you have surely already suffered.

There are many attacks that we can find on the Internet, and the most sophisticated make use of social engineering to deceive customers by trying to convince them either through communication, some kind of offer or promise, that is, a bait that they put on the table so that the user ends up infecting their computer.

The baiting or baiting attacks They have existed since the beginning of the Internet, and although we can find them in many web sites, the truth is that apparently most of these attacks are conducted through email clients such as Google’s.

This is how a report from Barracuda, where they point out that 35% of organizations have been attacked by this type of bait attack, having an average of three compromised employee email accounts.

In addition, they point out that 91% of all baiting attacks are done through Gmail, and that should worry you because it is the most widely used email client.

Thanks to these bait attacks, cybercriminals can learn more information about the victim to later use much more sophisticated attacks such as phishing.

For example, many of those emails that we receive that are spam are sent by cybercriminals to find out if the victim’s email exists.

These types of emails in the form of a bait attack try not only to get the recipient to read the message but also start a conversation with the intention of gathering more information for future attacks.

And that the malware and phishing detectors of Gmail and Outlook have improved dramatically in recent years but because many of these emails are sent from mail services recognized, sometimes they are not filtered to the spam folder.

The only way for these baiting attacks to disappear from the internet is education on the net, where organizations must agree to inform their users of the security measures they must take.

So if you use Gmail, or any other popular email client, you should be aware that despite the security filters put in place by large technology companies, it is still possible that a baiting attack will end up sneaking into our main reception folder. mail.