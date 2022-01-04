With the amount of recommendations that we have made around peripherals Y hardware for the computer, you have no excuse for not being able to build a proper team. In this article, if you give us five minutes of your time, we want to show you the best motherboards that we have been able to find for to buy online and that, in addition, turn out to be varied, both for different types of user, for different budgets and for different purposes. If you want to take a look at our recommendations, in the following paragraphs we show them to you.

MSI MAG B550M MORTAR motherboard

We will try not to be too technical in explaining the different products, although we do not want to be too simplistic either. On this occasion, we bring you a motherboard from M: YES, which has a extended PWM heatsink and improved circuitry to ensure that high-end processors run at full speed. Thanks to technology Shield Frozr, you will be able to keep your SSD hard drives safe, making them run faster. The Lighning GEN4 Solution adds up to 64GB / s of bandwidth for maximum transfer speeds, and is manufactured to improve heat dissipation, stability, and performance. You will have the best gaming experience thanks to 2.5G LAN with LAN manager.

ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-I GAMING motherboard

We jump to a company product ASUS, optimized even for 10th generation processors from Intel, and that it has a optimized energy supply, using 8 + 2-stage VRM with ProCool II power outlets, high-quality chokes and capacitors for the new multi-core processors. The thermal design is also optimizedas it includes a Delta Superflo fan, an L-shaped heat pipe MOS heatsink and a triple-deck heatsink to optimize cooling. The connectivity is one of its strengths, since it has HDMI 2.0 outputs and USB Type A and Type C ports. You can take advantage of the high performance networks, both Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Intel 2.5 GB Ethernet with ASUS LANGuard.

MSI B450 Gaming Plus MAX motherboard

We present you a product of the company M: YES that admits AMD Ryzen processors 1st, 2nd and 3rd generation with Radeon Vega graphics and 2nd generation AMD Ryzen desktop processors with Radeon / Athlon graphics. This base place supports DDR4 memories and with it, the gaming experience is incredibly fast. Its technology Core Boost unites design and power, with the ability to support more cores and provide better performance. Thanks to DDR4 Boost, pure data signals are delivered for increased game stability. The Audio Boost generates studio sound quality for a more immersive gaming experience. In addition, the button Flash BIOS makes it possible that using a USB key, you can flash any BIOS in seconds.

ASUS Prime B365M-A motherboard

When to buy a product like these motherboards it is, you should always keep in mind that they are compatible with the rest of components installed on your computer, so that would be one of the first things you should look at. Talking about the motherboard in question, the company ASUS, its technology ASUS OptiMem Increases the integrity of signals in RAM for better system stability. In addition, the so-called Fan Xpert 2+ It will allow you to perform flexible controls for optimal cooling, in addition to detecting the temperature of the GPU. This motherboard features comprehensive hardware protection and its connector ASUS Aura Sync allows to synchronize RGB LED strips with all other compatible devices.

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero motherboard

We finalize our list of recommendations with a product from the company ASUS. This motherboard is compatible with processors AMD Ryzen second and third generation. His thermal design and its zone of refrigeration are suitable for proper operation, in addition to being able to occupy high-performance networks, thanks to the Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, 2.5 Gb / s Ethernet, plus protection ASUS Languard and software functions Gamefirst. Automatic system settings allow you to overclocking and you will have a high customization capacity thanks to the lighting Aura Sync RGB, which includes RGB connectors and 2nd generation directional connectors.

