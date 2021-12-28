When we have more than one controller for our game console the ideal is to have a support to have them sorted In the furniture or desk where the console is, even with a support you can have a specific place where you keep them when you are not using them, well, imagine having 4 supports for 4 controllers, so if you have 2 controllers you can save 2 to use later , for 17 euros you can get them on Amazon.

These 4 pieces of control support are stackable, are specifically designed so that you can stack them while you’re not using them. Furthermore, this supposes a saving of space since superficially it is as if it were a single support when in reality there are 4, which gives you a more orderly space on your desk where in addition to the console, the TV may have a Bluray device or Similar.

It has a hollow design that makes the stand quite light, less than 400 grams, so they are easy to transport. It is aimed at extending the useful life of the command allowing it to cool down after a long day of play, this allowing heat to dissipate quicklyYou know that one of the reasons appliances can be damaged is overheating.

The OIVO controller holder is compatible with practically all the official controllers of the most popular consoles, be they modern or retro. For example, It is compatible with the Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch and Switch Pro, but also with the Google Stadia controller and the DualShock of the PS4 and PS5, so you have a wide range of controls with what will be useful.

Last updated on 2021-12-27. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The holder has non-slip silicone, three pieces to be exact, it is soft silicone, one of them is precisely where the knob sits so that it does not slip if you trip on the table and so that the surface of the control is not scratched. It also has two pieces of non-slip silicone on the bottom that are designed to prevent the stand from sliding or falling in case there is an unevenness in the table for any reason.

As we said, the package includes 4 OIVO supports compatible with each of the controls that we point out Previously, the company is dedicated to offering quality products to its customers and these control mounts undoubtedly are and for 17 euros they are an attractive product in terms of value for money.

