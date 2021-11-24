Manes pointed out that the aforementioned removal was done in an “unconstitutional” manner.

Bukele recently pointed out to the United States of financing humanitarian organizations that in his opinion are “opposition” and days later he promoted in the Legislative Assembly a law on foreign agents, criticized internationally.

The same, which has the green light for its vote in Congress, establishes a tax of 40% of the financing of NGOs and jail sentences for those who “carry out acts that contravene public order, national security or State sovereignty, using for it of funds received by foreign principal “.

The president assured on Twitter that his proposal “is basically the same law they have in the United States,” but Manes denied this and indicated that it “has nothing to do” with US legislation.

The diplomat also said that “it is not very credible” that this proposal seeks to make the resources that NGOs receive transparent and questioned the closure of the International Commission Against Impunity (Cicies) and the reservation of public information.

“On behalf of the White House, the State Department, we offered a bridge and the government decided not to take it and on our part, we are interested in having the best relationship with El Salvador,” added the diplomat, who specified that she had met for the last time. with Bukele three weeks ago.

The diplomat also said that the government of El Salvador is not complying with an extradition treaty in force between the two countries, by refusing to send to the United States a “list” of Salvadorans who have pending accounts with the justice of that nation.

Among those whom the United States requires in extradition, according to Manes, are gang members of the dangerous Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).

Manes’ post at the embassy will remain in the hands of Brendan O’Brien, who already held it at the beginning of the year.

With information from AFP, EFE and Reuters