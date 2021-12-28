The strongest economies in Latin America

Some strongest economies in Latin America they have managed to stay in place over the years, with a few exceptions.

The gross domestic product (also known as GDP) is the economic indicator that manages to reflect the monetary value of all the final goods and services produced by a territory in a certain period of time (generally annually or quarterly), by which the wealth generated by a country is measured (also it is known as gross domestic product or GDP); that is to say that the greater the GDP of a country, it has a greater economic capacity and, therefore, a greater probability of generating employment and other types of investments.

Among one of the main factors by which the GDP of a country is altered is the consumption of families in terms of goods and services, which are divided into three categories, durable goods (such as cars and electrical appliances), non durable (food) and some services (gym, hairdresser, etc.); likewise, the government’s public spending on final goods and services is considered, as well as when paying the salaries of public employees.

In very short words, when there is a high economic activity the GDP of a country rises and when there is a low GDP the economy declines.

Different aspects come into play when the economy of a country rises or falls, however, there are some nations that have shown to carry out efficient work so that it is altered as little as possible, even in a pandemic.

With the arrival of Covid-19 the strongest economies in the world and Latin America they were affected (some more than others), registering a historical drop that will be extremely difficult to recover. However, during these times of crisis there were some industries that even managed to benefit from their presence on the web, as was the case of Commerce electronic that boosted millions of businesses and companies, while some others lagged behind due to the decrease in social mobility and the lack of importance in the presence of digital media.

For some years now, the world of online sales has shown its importance to users around the world, as well as to Mexicans. According to data from the INEGI National Accounts System, in 2019 the value of e-commerce in Mexico managed to register such importance that out of every 100 pesos in 2019, 6 were generated by electronic commerce, that is, online sales represented the 6 percent of the national GDP.

The ecommerce managed to grow even more during the pandemic giving result that some of the Stronger Latin American economies were boosted by the appearance of Covid; Statista shows in his study on the variation of income from e-commerce sales during the outbreak of the disease that Peru increased this percentage considerably, registering an increase of 900 percent, then Mexico by 500 percent, Brazil by 130 percent. , Colombia by 130 percent and Latin America by 230 percent.

Ecommerce has proven to be an indispensable factor in the current economy of Latin American countries, which will continue to grow constantly.