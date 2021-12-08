The stress level on employees is growing

The pandemic and job insecurity were key factors for the stress level in employees will increase considerably.

From 2015 to 2019, the level of stress on employees was constant, where approximately 38 percent of employees suffered from it, a fact that with the onset of the pandemic in 2020 changed radically, since it increased to 43 percent due to a fear of losing my job, social isolation, reduction of jobs, among other reasons, affecting the work performance of thousands of people.

The decrease in social mobility caused by the pandemic caused thousands of businesses around the world to be forced to close their doors, some temporarily until the situation stabilized and others permanently due to economic problems. According to the second set of results of the Study on Business Demography (EDN) 2020 of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), it is estimated that of the 4.86 million existing establishments, 3.85 million have survived, so that approximately one million 10 thousand 857 of these closed their doors, while at the same time 619 thousand businesses were born.

Regardless of this, the companies that managed to adapt to the pandemic were those that chose to integrate the modality of home-office, emphasizing the importance and benefit that we can obtain from technologies when using them for work purposes.

According to a study carried out by OCC Mundial showing the percentage of employees who worked from home during confinement in Mexico in June 2020, only 27 percent of those surveyed continued to work in person, while the majority were working from home in Mexico. online mode.

However, compared to what online workers might think, beyond the comforts of being at home, stress levels also grew considerably in this type of work; in accordance with Internet MX Association in a joint effort with OCC Mundial, it was shown that about a third of the employees who do home office have raised their stress level for increasing their working hours and fear of retaliation for exercising their right to digital disconnection, which can also affect their performance and even their health, in addition to putting the performance of companies at risk.

According to the study of Happiness and Work carried out by the Mexican Sustainable Growth consultancy where it was in charge of surveying 1,500 professionals in Mexico, it shows that if brands have employees who “feel good” they get up to 33 percent more energy and dynamism, having better results in terms of efficiency and productivity at work, so that companies that are stressful to work could lose a good opportunity to improve their results.

The stress level in workers is increasing with the onset of the pandemic, even in those people who are doing home office. However, it seems that the main causes of this are the actions carried out by companies with the reduction of personnel and the lack of the right to disconnect their employees, when will we see these figures fall?