The Squid Game it could have a second and even a third season. This was confirmed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the series.

During 2021 different series arrived on Netflix, many of them became a great worldwide success. However, there was one in particular that managed to be a worldwide phenomenon and even broke incredible records. Which one are we talking about? Without a doubt of The Squid Game. Before the arrival of this South Korean series, the most watched fiction in the history of the streaming platform was The Bridgertons. But quickly, this place was left to the creation of Hwang Dong-hyuk.

After the success it achieved worldwide The Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk was asked several times about the possibility of releasing a second season. At first, the screenwriter was not in favor of this idea. However, months later, he confirmed that a second installment was soon to be on the way. Apparently, this is not the only plan that Netflix has and they could even be thinking of developing a third season.

Will there be a third season?

Recently, the creator revealed that he is in talks with Netflix to carry out the third season of The Squid Game. In this way, he declared that there will be news about this new installment soon. Mainly, they will confirm if it will be carried out or if it will be discarded. Even so, it should be clarified that the second installment is confirmed and there will be no going back.

“I’m in talks with Netflix about season 2 and season 3,” stated the scriptwriter and director. His statements were collected by the Korean station KBS and became known thanks to the translation of The Korea Times. “We are aware that everyone is looking forward to (the new season), so we are all trying to think positively about creating the next season,” detailed.

