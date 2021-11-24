Paul Rudd is part of Ghostbusters: Beyond, the new film in the successful franchise. According to Dan Aykroyd, the Marvel actor will be the next Bill Murray.

Ghostbusters: Beyond It is finally available in theaters in the United States, in Spain viewers will not be able to see it until December 3. The film has the heart of the original saga and introduces us to new very charismatic characters (you can read our review here free of spoilers). In addition to the new faces, which includes Paul Rudd, the film also has the return of the original cast, which undoubtedly promises everything necessary for this film production to become a great success and to have on its side fans of the original saga.

During the promotion of the film, Dan Aykroyd visited the show The Tonight Show along with his peers, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson, who spoke about Ghostbusters: Beyond. But what caught a lot of attention was the actor’s statement: for him, Paul Rudd has everything it takes to become the comedian of his generation. For this reason, he compared him to Murray, who during his time was one of the most iconic actors in cinema and continues to be a star much loved by viewers. Lastly, Aykroyd closed his thoughts on the actor by suggesting: I think Paul is going to lift that torch.

A very talented film

Dan Aykroyd also praised the young talent that exists in Ghostbusters: Beyond. In this way, he cited McKenna Grace as “a spectacular actress, and she will basically be our new CEO ». This new film serves as a direct continuation of the first two films, which were released in 1984 and 1989. In this way, it completely ignores the female version released in 2016. Not least detail is that this new film production has the Directed by Jason Reitman, who is the son of Ivan Reitman, the filmmaker in charge of directing the original films of the franchise.

You can see the participation of the original cast in The Tonight Show below

The film follows a single mother and her two children, who move to a small town and settle in with their late grandfather. There, they will learn about his legacy and his connection to the original Ghostbusters. In addition to Paul Rudd, the cast is completed by Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Sigourney Weaver, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Annie Potts, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bokeem Woodbine, Oliver Cooper, Marlon Kazadi , Sydney Mae Diaz, CJ Collard, Bud Klasky, and Faith Louissaint.