Fever for The Squid Game does not stop, and even Bershka has launched a collection for men and women with the most watched and commented Netflix series. Just in time for Christmas, so if we don’t know what to give someone who is a fan of the series, these t-shirts and sweatshirts they will become a surprise.





With very simple designs, the drawings make a nod to some of the children’s games that put the protagonists of the series to the test. White t-shirts and black sweatshirts they serve as a background to make colorful illustrations look better.





What’s more, Bershka offers them at their usual prices. The oversized white t-shirt We can find it for 15.99 euros.





Some drawings, the calligraphy in Korean, are part of the series symbology that has been around the world and that we love to see printed on our clothes.





We even see the gigantic doll that did not terrify so much for the most fans of The Squid Game.





And while I have a new series that generates the same commotion, we think it is a great gift for the next Christmas or to surprise with your look.

Official site | Berhska

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.