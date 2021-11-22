Many times being a mother can be like a race against time where we don’t have time for everything: what if taking the little one to the guard and then going through the park for a while, what if a walk in the afternoon before dark … A real puzzle in which we do not always have time to have everything prepared on time.

But luckily we have gadgets that make life much easier for us. In the case of preparing baby food, baby food or smoothies, there is something that can save our lives: portable mixers. These are models designed to be able to take anywhere, where we only have to put the ingredients and grind.

So that allows us to make porridges on the go. They are a very good idea for trips and also in the face of busy days where we do not have time to do it before. Which also have the extra that, by be freshly made, it will be cooler. Today we have compiled some models:

Ikohs blender





First of all we have this model of Ikohs, a mini blender designed, according to the brand itself, to prepare from baby food to juices or smoothies. It has a fairly small and light size (8.5 x 8.5 x 19 cm and 640 grams), which makes it perfect to carry in our baby bag or in the stroller.

It has a great autonomy, of about 50 or 60 uses per charge, and recharges using a USB cable. It is made of stainless steel with a tritan body (BPA free).

24.95 euros.

Ufesa blender





This model from the well-known Spanish brand Ufesa is on sale for Black Friday by 34.99 euros 29.99 euros. It is made of stainless steel, with a BPA-free 400 ml glass of tritan. It is charged through a USB cable, which allows us to do it anywhere. And each charge lasts about 20 uses on average.

Have 6 blades that reach up to 16500 rpm / min and is very easy to use: put the ingredients, press the button and that’s it. Regarding the issue of baby food and baby food, one user comments the following:

I bought it with the idea of ​​making baby food for my daughter in the motorhome during the summer and it has served us wonderfully. We have made fruit every day, and fish and meat every week

Blender by PopBabies





This PopBabies blender is designed to be used in an easy and practical way, since charges via USB. It has a compact size (8.1 x 8.1 x 25.9 centimeters), with a few 400 grams capacity, and can be put in the dishwasher. It is also available in black. And now it’s downgraded to 41.10 euros 35.47 euros.

PopBabies Portable Blender Personal Blender, Smoothie Blender. USB rechargeable Corolina blue

DoubleCare Blender





On the other hand we have this model of DoubleCare, available in navy blue and pink, with an attractive and practical design that includes a rope for hanging. It takes three hours to charge and with each full charge we can use it about 10 or 12 times. The blades are made of stainless steel and have a capacity of 300 ml. 23.58 euros.

DoubleCare Portable Blender

LaHuko Blender





And finally we have this LaHuko model, one of the best rated on Amazon. It has six blades made of stainless steel with a rotation speed of up to 22,000 rpm. It can be charged via USB and the battery lasts for about 15-20 uses. 32.87 euros.





