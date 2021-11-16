Christmas is already around the corner. Ikea knows this and has already launched all its decorative novelties so that our house becomes a real winter wonderland. Christmas balls, lights, fir trees, figurines, decorations and much more. Take note, these Ikea launches would make Mariah Carey herself fall in love.

Index hide
1 Christmas decorations and lights
2 Christmas trees, pots and plants
3 The perfect table for Christmas Eve

Christmas decorations and lights

The Christmas decorations section is the most extensive and we cannot be overjoyed. There are many balls to customize our tree to the maximum. But there are also precious figurines, some garlands and spectacular Christmas lights and lots of details To make it clear that in this house we adore Christmas.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Metal tree (13 euros) and goat figurine made of straw (4 euros).

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Red sock for the fireplace, 7 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Garland of LED star lights, 30 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Christmas dwarf figurine, 5 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Set of three glass decorations for the Christmas fir tree, 7 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Village and Christmas figurines, 25 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Snowflake lamp, 5 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Christmas garland, 2 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Set of three animal balls for the tree, 12 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Garland of golden leaves with light, 10 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Balls with Christmas motifs, 7 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

-Teddy gnome, 5 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Paper Christmas tree, 5 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Chandelier with LED light, 16 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Christmas candle holder, 7 euros.

Christmas trees, pots and plants

If you don’t have a Christmas tree yet, this is the beginning of your decorating. Ikea has artificial fir trees of all sizes, from the largest proposals for stately living rooms to mini-balls ideal for those who live in a flat of reduced proportions. There is also no shortage of wreaths that are hung on the wall or the poinsettias that put the red note in the decoration.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

170cm artificial Christmas tree, 21 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Green crown, 12 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

205cm artificial Christmas fir tree, 59 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Artificial poinsettia, 6 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Small artificial Christmas tree with jute pot, 27 euros.

The perfect table for Christmas Eve

If you want to think down to the smallest detail, the Christmas Eve table cannot fail either. Nor will it, because in Ikea there are kitchenware, napkins and textiles perfect to decorate our dinner Christmas in the most instagrammable possible.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Table runner with Christmas motifs, 5 euros.

New Ikea Christmas 2021

Christmas paper napkins, 1.50 euros.

Photos | Ikea.