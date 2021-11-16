Christmas is already around the corner. Ikea knows this and has already launched all its decorative novelties so that our house becomes a real winter wonderland. Christmas balls, lights, fir trees, figurines, decorations and much more. Take note, these Ikea launches would make Mariah Carey herself fall in love.

Christmas decorations and lights

The Christmas decorations section is the most extensive and we cannot be overjoyed. There are many balls to customize our tree to the maximum. But there are also precious figurines, some garlands and spectacular Christmas lights and lots of details To make it clear that in this house we adore Christmas.





Metal tree (13 euros) and goat figurine made of straw (4 euros).





Red sock for the fireplace, 7 euros.





Garland of LED star lights, 30 euros.





Christmas dwarf figurine, 5 euros.





Set of three glass decorations for the Christmas fir tree, 7 euros.





Village and Christmas figurines, 25 euros.





Snowflake lamp, 5 euros.





Christmas garland, 2 euros.





Set of three animal balls for the tree, 12 euros.





Garland of golden leaves with light, 10 euros.





Balls with Christmas motifs, 7 euros.





-Teddy gnome, 5 euros.





Paper Christmas tree, 5 euros.





Chandelier with LED light, 16 euros.





Christmas candle holder, 7 euros.

Christmas trees, pots and plants

If you don’t have a Christmas tree yet, this is the beginning of your decorating. Ikea has artificial fir trees of all sizes, from the largest proposals for stately living rooms to mini-balls ideal for those who live in a flat of reduced proportions. There is also no shortage of wreaths that are hung on the wall or the poinsettias that put the red note in the decoration.





170cm artificial Christmas tree, 21 euros.





Green crown, 12 euros.





205cm artificial Christmas fir tree, 59 euros.





Artificial poinsettia, 6 euros.





Small artificial Christmas tree with jute pot, 27 euros.

The perfect table for Christmas Eve

If you want to think down to the smallest detail, the Christmas Eve table cannot fail either. Nor will it, because in Ikea there are kitchenware, napkins and textiles perfect to decorate our dinner Christmas in the most instagrammable possible.





Table runner with Christmas motifs, 5 euros.





Christmas paper napkins, 1.50 euros.

Photos | Ikea.