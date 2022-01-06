If there is a star gift that will triumph this Christmas, it is the smartwatch since it is a gift that everyone likes and is also very practical. They are increasingly advanced in technology and there is a great variety that adapts to your routine or usual sport.

The model Huawei Watch GT2 It incorporates a 1.39-inch 3D touch glass screen that differentiates it from other brands.





HUAWEI Watch GT2 Sport- Smartwatch with 46mm Case + USBC (Up to 2 Weeks Battery, 1.39 “Amoled Touch Screen, GPS, 15 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calls), Matte Black

It is now available at Amazon with more than a 50% discount for 109 euros (instead of 239 euros). It has 15 training modes in addition to professional training courses from basic to advanced level.

It also includes GPS and GLONASS for better geolocation as well as other extras such as Bluetooth connection, processor Kirin A1, low consumption with up to 2 weeks of battery and call function.

Control your day to day knowing the calories burned, the times you are standing, your heart rate and steps to leave sedentary life behind. Outside the sports field, it controls sleep and stress level so you can avoid health problems and receive all kinds of notifications from your mobile device.

