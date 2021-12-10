The CNMC has published its latest Household Panel in which it reflects trends in telecommunications spending in the country. Here they come from the expenses in fiber optics and other broadband systems to the expenses in mobile lines, so that it serves as a thermometer on how much telecommunications operators are generating for each household in the Spanish territory.

The data compiled by the CNMC show that average spending has decreased, counting the first two quarters of 2021 between January and June, although it is true that average spending has not dropped sharply. And as a culmination of the Household Panel, the CNMC reflects that fiber is already present in 75% of households with fixed broadband.

Fiber gains ground at the same time as landlines loses it

The CNMC tells that the average expenditure per household in Spain with regard to convergent offers, what the CNMC calls “packaged communications offers, has fallen slightly in the first half of 2021. Specifically, we are talking about 2.5 euros less than average in quadruple packages (fixed and mobile, fixed and mobile broadband and fixed access) and an average of 2.8 euros in quintuple packages.

This decrease in spending, caused mainly by the irruption of more and more convergent offers by low-cost operators who in turn have forced a price war with the market giants, has meant that they are paid about 47.6 euros on average per household in the second semester. If we look back and observe the average expense in said semester of 2017, the average expense was then 54.2 euros.

The Household Panel shows that fixed telephony is still in retreat although at a slow pace, still present in 77% of households registered in the study. It is rare, according to the CNMC, to contract only telephony with operators, something that occurs only in 8% of households while 40% of them have at least fixed telephony, mobile, internet and also pay television.

In addition to all this, the CNMC highlights that fiber continues to gain ground and that it is present in 75% of households with fixed broadband, 25% divided between coaxial HFC access (8%) and ADSL (17% and decreasing). The National Communications Market Commission also indicates that in municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants that are not provinces, it is where there is a greater deployment of fiber and less deployment of ADSL.

Via | CNMC, household panel