We are not talking about a photograph of the processor itself, something that Qualcomm will show us when it comes time for its presentation, as that photograph would not have shown us anything about its interior. We refer to a photograph taken on a phone with the Snapdragon 898 installed, supposedly a test or test terminal. But as usual with this type of leak, you have to be careful as it could be a retouched capture.

Sticking to what we see, we would be facing a small group of data from the future Snapdragon 898 that Qualcomm would present at the beginning of next December. We are talking about future because the manufacturer has not yet confirmed its name and it is only called Snapdragon 898 based on previous leaks. A name that makes sense with respect to previous models but is not, we repeat, official.

Three clusters, 3GHz, new GPU

If the photograph were real, what we would get from it is that the future Snapdragon 898 would receive the model number Snapdragon SM8450, something that we have already seen leaked on previous occasions. We would be facing a chip with a triple core cluster, a very common configuration for quite some time, and we would have 3GHz as the maximum clock speed.

Although the type of nuclei it carries is not shown, we assume that the core that operates alone at 3GHz is a Cortex X1 While the next three, at 2.5GHz, would be Cortex A78s, and the last four, at 1.79GHz, would be Cortex A58s. It is possible that we were facing the first Cortex X2 core on the market, but given the bottleneck that exists in the processor manufacturers and that the generation leaps are being postponed, including that of the ARMv9 architecture, it is likely that this is not the case.

In the leaked photograph there is a lot of censored data but there is one that has been uncovered, the one that tells us that the GPU of the Snapdragon 898 would be the Adreno 730. A model that Qualcomm has not yet presented, and is that the current Snapdragon 888 still carries an Adreno 600 series GPU, the Adreno 660. All this is what the leaked photograph tells us, supposed real photograph, of the future Snapdragon 898 that we will meet in december.

