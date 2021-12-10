The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE It is being one of the funniest mobile phones of Samsung in recent years, because it has been filtering with a dropper for so long and suffering supposed delays that today we cannot guarantee for sure that it will see the light at some point. Perhaps it is one of the victims of the semiconductor crisis, we will know in due course.

But what we have now is a new leak that to take us to the mouth, in this case of the complete telephone, comes to exist finally or not. If there was any doubt about its possible specifications or external design, it has just been completely cleared. Of course, unofficially, of course, because it is not the brand that communicates it. Let’s see.

This will be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE according to a leak

According to the leak, the future Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, or Fan Edition, will carry a screen 6.4-inch diagonal Dynamic AMOLED, FullHD + resolution (we assume 20: 9 and 2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 120Hz refresh. The screen will have a central perforation to house the front camera (32 megapixels) and the fingerprint reader will be under the same screen.

As a processor, filtration tells us about Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm although it seems that the Exynos 2100 It will make its appearance in several countries, we will see in which ones when the time comes. According to the leaked data, there will be a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB and another with 8GB of RAM and 256GB, we’ll see if both are marketed in all territories. And no, we will not have a microSD tray.

The rear camera equipment will consist of 12 megapixels f / 1.8 as the main camera, 12 megapixels f / 2.2 with an ultra-wide angle lens and 8 megapixels with 3x optical zoom. And for the battery, 4,370 mAh with 25W fast charge and 15W fast wireless charge. Apparently, the phone will arrive directly with Android 12 under One UI 3.0 and should be guaranteed updates to Android 15 at least.

Finally, the phone would carry 5G SA and NSA in addition to WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments and USB type C port for charging and file transfer. In addition to all this we would get a phone with IP68 certification against dust and water and stereo speakers. The price has not been leaked yet but it is already rumored that it would cost 699 euros for the most basic version, 6GB and 128GB, in Europe.

