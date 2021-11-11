The mobile phones each time they have functions more extraordinary and impressive, although these can be squeezed even more. One way for this is root our device, an option that is nothing new.
This process is based on obtaining permits to access any property of the terminal. In this way you can alter the configurations set by the manufacturer and achieve higher performance without the need for further adjustments. The possibilities are practically endless: you can change the Operating System, get more out of the components and even get rid of factory installed software. But what is the risk What does all this entail?
Goodbye to the guarantee
Rooting your smartphone can bring you several problems, but the first one will appear as soon as the procedure starts and that will be irremediable is the loss of the guarantee. This means that, if on a later occasion your mobile suffers some kind of damage, the manufacturer will completely ignore it and you will not be able to do anything at all.
Think before acting
Before getting down to work, you should stop to think properly about what the settings you intend to modify. The first thing to keep in mind is that when you root your smartphone, various functions related to the security.
But not only that, but an error could cause damage to the system that they would block the terminal and they would render it completely inoperative. For this reason you never have to delete files built into the system. Also, pay attention to which ROM you intend to download, since if it is incompatible it would cause operating problems.
Manual updates
The fact of rooting the mobile means that the different updates of any type nor they will arrive automaticallyWhether for security or to fix certain problems, neither will.
This means that you will have to be the one to take care of it yourself, which can be a somewhat complicated task if you do not control the issue much.
App blocking
As expected, application developers and Google itself do not want you to even think about rooting your mobile. For this reason some applications they will deny you access if you carry out the process.
The main reason for blocking apps is for improve system security. Although there are certain methods to bypass those prohibitions by fooling Google itself.
Worth?
Currently most devices have multitude of tools to personalize our smartphone and even those that have a relatively low price offer more than acceptable properties.
So these risks may not be worth taking. With the arrival of Android 12 the range of possibilities it spreads even further. It may not be the time to root your phone.