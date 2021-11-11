This process is based on obtaining permits to access any property of the terminal. In this way you can alter the configurations set by the manufacturer and achieve higher performance without the need for further adjustments. The possibilities are practically endless: you can change the Operating System, get more out of the components and even get rid of factory installed software. But what is the risk What does all this entail?

Goodbye to the guarantee

Rooting your smartphone can bring you several problems, but the first one will appear as soon as the procedure starts and that will be irremediable is the loss of the guarantee. This means that, if on a later occasion your mobile suffers some kind of damage, the manufacturer will completely ignore it and you will not be able to do anything at all.

Think before acting

Before getting down to work, you should stop to think properly about what the settings you intend to modify. The first thing to keep in mind is that when you root your smartphone, various functions related to the security.