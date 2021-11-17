There is no week in which there are no leaks about the long-awaited Redmi K50 that Xiaomi prepares to narrow the very thin line between the company’s high-end and premium-end phones. Although its launch is expected to occur in the first quarter of next year, new information comes from China about the components that will assemble this family of products.

In this case, as we can read through MyDrivers, the Redmi K50 will be the first device in the Redmi family to integrate an OLED panel with 2K resolution and adaptive refresh rate, something that will make this terminal a very important leap in quality, getting even closer to the top smartphones offered by Xiaomi.

The smartphone with 2K resolution and adaptive refresh rate from Redmi

That the Redmi K series always give a lot to talk about is no surprise to anyone, and it is that the previous generations of the Redmi K40 or K30 They have already become one of the most recommended families in the Xiaomi catalog given the specifications that they are able to offer at a really adjusted price.





And it seems, The Redmi K50 want to continue with this same philosophyThe Redmi K50 Pro + being the device that will bring this family even closer to Xiaomi’s own premium range phones. The latest rumors already pointed out that this device will mount Qualcomm’s future most powerful processor, the Snapdragon 898, but other high-level components will be added to this.

This terminal It will be the first in the Redmi range to incorporate an OLED E6 panel signed by Samsung with 2K resolution and adaptive refresh rate. that will help the team to have a much better optimization at the level of total autonomy.





This is a feature that we have already seen in other high-end Xiaomi devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 series, but it seems that Redmi wants to offer high-performance devices with contained prices without having to resort to the company’s most performance ranges.

Recall that, at least a priori, the range of Redmi K50 should correspond globally with the possible POCO F4, Xiaomi 12i or other terminals of a similar range as we already saw in the previous generation of the Redmi K40, K40 Pro and K40 Pro +, so The year 2022 is postulated as a fantastic time to opt for somewhat cheaper devices with high-end features.

Via | MyDrivers