In full hangover from Singles Day, we have already faced the final stretch for Black Friday of this year. There are still two weeks until that day, but many brands (like Realme) have wanted to get ahead with some very sweet offers. And with distributors and operators it is exactly the same: in many of them we can already find great discounts.

Therefore, do not miss this new installment of our weekly Bargain Hunting. It comes loaded with mobiles and accessories such a low price that it is difficult to resist to them. If you have proposed to renew your terminal or buy a wearable, you may not have to wait for Black Friday to do so. Check out these offers!

Mobile deals

Realme GT : nothing less than 100 euros discount is what the Realme GT has this week. For 399 euros that the 8GB / 128GB version costs on Amazon, you get a terminal with a Super AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 888, triple rear camera and 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge.

iPhone 13 : In addition to a significant improvement in autonomy, the iPhone 13 boasts the A15 Bionic processor, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen and a 12 MP dual rear camera. The 128GB model in various colors currently costs 859 euros on the Media Markt.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S : In addition to an AMOLED screen and a 64 MP camera, the Redmi Note 10S includes the Helio G95 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge. The official price of the 64 GB variant is 260 euros, but this week on Amazon you can find it for 205 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M32: Within the mid-range of Samsung, we have this Galaxy M32 with a 6.4-inch screen, a Helio G80 chip, a quad camera and a huge 6,000 mAh battery. On Amazon, the 6GB / 128GB version is priced at € 229 in three different colors.

LITTLE F3 : The Snapdragon 870, the stereo speakers, the AMOLED screen and the 20 MP front camera are some of the features of the POCO F3, This week, the 128 GB model has dropped to 279.99 euros on Amazon and comes with headphones of present.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G : Among other features, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G boasts 65 W fast charging, 6.43-inch AMOLED screen and triple camera with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 processor at the controls. You can get the global version for 314 euros using the coupon ESD1143 in AliExpress Plaza, with fast shipping from Spain and a two-year warranty.

iPhone 12 Mini: we finished the mobile section with the iPhone 12 mini, whose 64 GB model currently costs 599 euros in Media Markt. In return, this compact phone offers you a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, wireless charging, the A14 BIonic chip, and a 12 MP dual camera.

Offers in accesosios

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 – The latest generation of Samsung’s watch features Wear OS 3, GPS, Wi-Fi, 100 sports modes, Bluetooth, and NFC. In addition, the Galaxy Watch4 measures the heart rate and the level of oxygen saturation in the blood. This week you have it at 239 euros at El Corte Inglés.

New AirPods Pro– In addition to the MagSafe charging case, Apple’s new TWS earbuds have active noise cancellation and are water resistant. On Amazon, you can find the AirPods Pro with MagSafe for 219 euros.

Huawei Band 6 : from 59 euros it goes down to 39 euros, the historical minimum price on Amazon. Among other features, the Huawei Band 6 integrates a 1.47-inch AMOLED panel, measures heart rate, has an SpO2 sensor and has 96 sports modes.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: You can get the latest Xiaomi bracelet in AliExpress for 27.49 euros in its global version if you apply the ESD114 coupon. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is able to record your activity, show you mobile notifications on your wrist and even analyze sleep data.

More offers

You still don’t have Disney + and want try it with a super offer? Then take advantage and subscribe to the first month for only 1.99 euros: you will have access to its entire catalog and without limitations during that first month. It is valid for users 18 years of age and older without an active Disney + subscription. Savings compared to the current price of a monthly subscription of 8.99 euros. It will be automatically renewed at the monthly price at that time, unless canceled.

You can get HBO Max at half price for life if you sign up for the offer and subscribe with a new profile: its price is 4.49 euros / month.

