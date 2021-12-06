Some glasses to protect your eyes, and that also allow you to receive calls and listen to music? Gift for this Christmas …

The Anzu glasses They don’t have screens or anything like that. They are polarized glasses that stop blue and ultraviolet light, to protect your sight when you are in full sun, or in front of a screen. Plus integrated headphones and microphone.

Today you can get the Razer Ansu glasses with headphones and microphone with a discount of 38%. They only cost 129.99 euros. Sold and Shipped by Amazon for Free in One Day. It is its historical minimum price. And they can be graduated if you wish.

Launched last March, its main function is protect eyesight, both outdoors and in front of computer or mobile screens: filter 99% of UVA / UVB radiation and 35% of blue light of the screens.



The Razer Anzu glasses protect your eyes from the sun and screens, and have headphones and a microphone to make hands-free calls, or listen to music without headphones.

The glasses incorporate a pair of headphones and two microphones, to be able to make hands-free calls, without the need to use a mobile phone or headphones.

Use the most advanced Bluetooth technology to obtain a low latency of only 60 ms. The two omni-directional microphones pick up the voice clearly and precisely.

Headphones can also be used to play video games or listen to music.



To control everything the pins have a touch sensor used to hang up and pick up the mobile, pause music, change songs, etc.

What’s more Razer Ansu are compatible with the Google Assistant, so you can control everything with your voice.

The battery guarantees an autonomy of five hours. With IPX4 water protection, so they repel sweat and rain.

And if you need prescription lenses, they also offer this option through Lensabl optics. They are available in two sizes, with round or rectangular lenses.

