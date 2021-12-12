Since the first computer was invented Until now there have been a large number of operating systems for these artifacts. One of the companies that is eminence in this work is Microsoft and today it is still the best when creating these systems.

Windows 10 is one of the most used operating systems today, this system has an option that is very important and that is the trash can. The files you decide to delete accumulate here. This leads to the storage looking very full. Therefore, we are going to show you how can you find the trash can to free up the space on your hard drive.

How to make the trash can icon visible on your PC desktop?

It is always very important to have access to the recycle bin on your Windows 10 computer. This is because you can delete files and think that these have been permanently deleted, but these files are always in the trash taking up space. Therefore, it is necessary to enter the trash to empty it.

Normally, when this operating system is recently installed, it is displayed on the desktop automatically the trash icon. The way it disappears from the desktop is if you delete it in the wrong way. So you will be able to add it in these two ways to the desktop again.

From ‘desktop icon settings’

If you have removed the icon from the desktop, you will have to add it again from settings. For this you have to go to windows start in the task bar at the bottom of the screen and there you will go to ‘Settings’. You will see several grids and you will press the one of ‘Personalization’.

In customization will be a series of choices. In these you will enter the ‘Themes’ and then ‘Configure the desktop icons’. Here will be all the icons that can be displayed on the desktop, there will be the one of the ‘Trash’ and it will have a box that you have to mark so that the trash can icon is shown on the desktop again.

Showing the icons if they are hidden

It is also possible that when you tried to do the process you just read it was marked the trash icon, but still this is not displayed on the main screen of the computer. Therefore, for it to appear again you have to go to the desktop of your computer.

Now you are going to press the right mouse button and you will click on the ‘View’ option. At the bottom of the folding tab you will see the button that says ‘See icons on desktop’. If you want it to be shown you have to make sure it has the tick marked. On the other hand, if you want to hide them you have to click on it to remove the tick.

What steps should you follow to access the recycle bin from the ‘Run’ menu?

There are also other ways to enter the trash on your computer without doing anything impossible and that is that you can enter it from a specific command and then writing a unique code for this section. Regardless of which version of Windows you have on your computer, you are going to press the WIN + R buttons.

Here a grid will appear in which there will also be a writing bar. In this bar you are going to write this code without any change ‘Shell: RecycleBinFolder’. Then you will click on ‘OK’ and you will be automatically directed to the Windows trash.

How to easily find the recycle bin with the help of the file explorer?

This is another one of the easiest ways to find the recycle bin to permanently erase from your PC. You are going to move the mouse to the taskbar, you will see the icon of the Windows file explorer and you will click it. When it opens, you will see that on the left side of the screen there will be a sidebar.

Among the first options of these will be the option of the trash and when you press it you will be able to see all the items that are housed in that folder and you can do what you see best with it, either restore or delete them permanently.

What is the process to create a shortcut to the recycle bin and view it?

If you want to add any shortcut to your recycle bin to some part of your computer and thus be able to access it more quickly, you just have to go to the desktop of your PC.

Here you are going to mark the trash icon and press the right click. Then you will click on the option ‘Create shortcut’. This way already you will have access to the trash and you can move it anywhere you want to place it.