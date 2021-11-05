After several days of public use of 10 Supercharger stations, what are some of the conclusions to highlight? Here is the first major problem to highlight.

For electric mobility to make sense in the future, it must be essential to facilitate access for vehicles of this class to charging stations. After all, the difficulty of finding a loading position is one of the main barriers to entry that have many potential users. In this context, a manufacturer of the stature of Tesla should be able to share some of its technology in order to attract more drivers.

This is just what has happened recently. At least in part. For a few days, a pilot program has been taking place in the Netherlands. A total of 10 Supercharger stations are admitting non-Tesla vehicles to observe how supply and demand respond under this permissiveness. From this analysis, conclusions will be drawn that can mark a before and after in regard to the total arrangement of charging points.

The Palo Alto-based manufacturer could obtain, thanks to this new line of business, a new source of income to exploit. This, however, will only happen if the numbers finally add up. Well, what are some of the conclusions that can be drawn regarding these first days of use? Without a doubt, it is being a real chaos in terms of the location inside the stations. The key is in the parking spaces.

At the time of construction, Tesla made all the estimates and calculations thinking that it would only be Tesla vehicles that would load at the stations. What’s more, It was thought so that each of the vehicles would parkmainly by reversing. All models of the brand have the socket in the rear part of the seat that is located in the left row of the passengers. This is not pure chance.

What is the problem? Each manufacturer has chosen to offer the current access system in a different place. Some have it on the hood, others on a front wing and others, on the other hand, at the rear. Can you imagine what has happened by allowing access to all electric models? Yes, as you can imagine, each vehicle has been parking as it could. Why?

A problem of insufficient hose length

Tesla has never needed extensive wiring in its Supercharger stations. As can be read in the specialized portal InsideEV’s, the inclusion of this proposal was adapted, until now, to the requirement of users. After all, it should be remembered that we are facing a type of chargers that is directly thought to work only with Tesla. Now, by changing the purpose of use, we have been able to find all kinds of parking by non-brand models.

@elonmusk can you remove supercharger access for #audi drivers? They cannot read and their chargeport is located in a stupid spot. pic.twitter.com/2tfHht9Twp – Professeur Tournesol (@ sjoerd87777991) November 2, 2021

As can be seen in the previous image, one of the prints that has caught the public’s attention the most has been the presence of an Audi e-tron using up to a total of 3 cargo spaces. All this due, mainly, to the location that has access to the current of this model. It is a very difficult space to access. Is it an Audi fault? Of course not. Simply, you have bet on different locations.

This, however, is not an isolated case, far from it! Some other vehicles have had to position themselves differently in order to initiate the load, but a situation as crazy as the one foreseen in the previous image has not been seen. Even so, is access to the models of all manufacturers logical? The user who has published said photograph requests, in said tweet, that Audi models cannot charge at Supercharger stations.

It’s fair? Certainly not. It would be convenient? In certain situations, queues would be avoided if multiple units decided to charge the batteries at the same time. Even so, it should be noted that there are models that, due to the location of the loading ports, yes they can load without difficulty in the stations created by Tesla.

Among them, it is worth highlighting the presence of the Stellantis holding models (Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, DS), as well as Polestar, Volvo and the electric Hyundai IONIQ. All these vehicles have a loading port in the same area than Tesla. In another order, there are other cars that, not enjoying this option in the same space, have easy access to the power source. It is worth noting, in this group, the presence of the Porsche Taycan or Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

Related topics: Technology

Follow us on Instagram @urbantecno Follow, continue

Join our Telegram channel @Urban Tecno Join

Follow us on Facebook urbantecno Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe