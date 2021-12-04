Macs are very useful and practical. These have different software than the other computers. Contains default programs and a configured language. But that you can customize according to your preferred language. And the same goes for the Safari browser and the keyboard on your Mac.

For work reasons, you may have to use a Mac and write in the language of the company country and therefore you must change the language of the keyboard. See how it is done with some very easy steps to perform. If you continue reading this article, you will learn to configure the language of your Safari browser and customize it from your Mac computer.

What should you do to change the language of your entire Mac system?

Computers with Mac technology support have gained ground in terms of utility. Many users use it as their personal computer to perform various tasks. A distinctive aspect of these computers from the others is that they have a predetermined technological support and software that cannot be altered by incorporating alternative programs to those that you already have. But yes you can modify the language. For example, you can change the language of your Mac from English to Spanish.

Thus, you can change the language to the one in your area and this procedure is very easy to do. We explain the step by step. First you must consider if the user account configured on the Mac. If there is only one account added, then you go to the System Preferences, Click on Language, Region and then click on General.

In that section you can change the main language, and select the one of your preference. If you share your Mac and you want others to see the language you are using on the computer, click on Action and choose the option to Apply to login window. You restart your Mac. That way you will be able to see the change made with the language configured.

Browsers are a very important tool to be able to search the web. In the case of the Mac system, it has Safari as the default browser. And it can happen in some cases, that when you change the language of your Mac, the language of your browser is also modified. So you may want to switch back to your language and you probably don’t know how to do it, but don’t worry because here we show you two ways you can do it.

From the command terminal

You can change the language of your browser from the command terminal. To do this, you must enter the terminal and proceed to run the defaults writte commands com.apple.Safari AppleLanguages ​​(“es-ES”). After entering and executing the indicated command path, click Enter for the changes to take effect. And later, you restart the computer and you will be able to see the changes made. On the other hand, you can also change the font size to the Safari browser easily.

Using system settings

You can also change the language of the Safari browser using the system settings. In this case, you go to the system preferences, then click on Language and select the region. Click on the icon of the new language to use. You must exit the system preferences and restart the MacOS computer for the changes made to be saved. After the computer has restarted, open the Safari browser and check the language change made.

How can you change the keyboard language on your Mac correctly?

In your Mac computer software you can change the keyboard language even if your computer is configured with another language. You only have to add the language you want to use to the input menu. And while you write you can use the option to Enter accented characters for the accents of the words that require it.

But if you want to change the language of your keyboard on your Mac properly, follow the instructions: Enter the menu and click on System preferences. Then, click on Keyboard and Input sources. You click on the Add icon and choose the language. You can choose multiple entries for the languages ​​you want to use. Click on Add. You choose the language and click on Show keyboard viewer, so you will see the keyboard layout in the language you have chosen. That way, you can configure your Mac keyboard.