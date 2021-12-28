Dragon ball had only one live-action version, which received many negative reviews. According to Akira Toriyama, there is an actor who could give life to Goku.

Although it came to light several years ago, Dragon ball continues to be one of the most acclaimed animated series by the public. People of different ages have been fascinated with the action scenes, the villains who seek to eliminate the Earth and with their unforgettable characters. The protagonist of the entire story created by Akira Toriyama is Goku. According to him, there is an actor who can play the character in a live action production.

Remember that Dragon ball He already had his live-action movie, which was released in 2009 and was a huge flop. This film production was directed by James Wong. As for its cast, Justin Chatwin played Goku, James Marsters played Piccolo, Emmy Rossum played Bulma and Jamie Chung played Chi-Chi. There were several reasons why the public hated this movie. After this failure, no other studio dared to make a live-action version of the story.

Who is perfect for Goku?

In 2013, Akira Toriyama had revealed that there was an actor who was perfect to embody Goku in a live-action version. At the time, he was referring to young Jackie Chan. «Nobody could interpret Goku, except him», Toriyama had said. There is no doubt that the creator of the story admires the actor, this respect can be seen in the animated series. Dragon Ball was born thanks to the films made by Jackie Chan, which inspired Akira.

For his part, the actor also spoke about his admiration for the character: ”My favorite character is, of course, Goku. There are many fascinating scenes. It is a job that I would really like to turn into a film. Dragon Ball has a lot of incredible ideas and imagination. “ Currently, the actor is 67 years old. Although a new live-action has not yet been confirmed, it is known that the franchise will have a new video game.