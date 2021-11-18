The patient experience begins with an E-mail Marketing

Today, E-mail marketing campaigns are of the utmost importance and of great help, to generate reach with our audience. Let’s start by knowing each part of its anatomy and how it works.

A perfect email depends on several aspects, as well as its intention. First of all, you have to define, if it is a promotional message, a thank you, a notice or a welcome to new subscribers. Campaigns must always have a clearly defined structure, objective and order, without losing sight of some points.

The Header. It is the core of your campaign, since here are the first elements that the user sees, when receiving an email, to the extent that this depends on whether the person will be interested in reading the message or simply delete it. The structure must contain the following elements.

Subject line.

Pre header.

Sender’s name and email address.

Reply address.

In E-mail campaigns, it is important that you know your consumer or patient: what could be attractive to him, how he talks and what kind of message works with him. Follow the following tips, so you can write the best headline

Subject line. 69% of received emails are marked as spam, solely for this element. The subject line should be compelling, personalized, and limited to words, to hold the user’s attention. To determine its length, take into account the type of devices on which your users read their messages (up to 78% of email opening is done through mobile devices). We recommend that your subject be less than 50 characters long to be readable.

Think about what you want to say to users in email. Yes, it sounds very simple, but sometimes, the little things are the most difficult. Ask yourself:

What am I offering?

Am I reporting a new condition?

Am I launching a new product and want everyone to know?

The subject line must be attractive to have a first impact on the consumer.

The shorter and more direct it is, the more attention it will get.

According to research from CoSchedule, the following words, when in the subject line, increase the open rate.

If you want more people to open your email, we recommend including three or more of these words in the subject line. Just as there are words that help, there are also some that reduce interest, so it is best to avoid them.

It is important that you distinguish new users from those who are already your customers. Email marketing is not only a personalized subject line, but you must be clear about what stage each contact is in. For example, it is not the same that you send an invitation message to a special sale, for the first time, than another, to those who attend your sales, on a recurring basis.

If you want to improve the messages you send to your clients, you can rely on specialized tools that allow you to create, personalize and optimize each part of an email sent to your users. Through its functions, you will increase your open rate and make your content irresistible. Additionally, you will be able to analyze the performance of the emails and do A / B tests to choose the option that works with your audience.

Offer the best experience, from your emails. You already know: the key is an original and concise header, a balanced content and an informative and flexible footer.

