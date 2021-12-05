It is not enough to go out for a daily run the same distance at the same pace. Runners already know that if you want to run fast, you have to train fast. There is no other, the question is how to design those quick workouts that help us improve speed.

Nor should we forget strength training. The work with weights in the gym, the stairs and the hills will help us a lot to enhance the stride, something essential to adapt the muscles to faster rhythms.

Training tips to run faster

Series days are mandatory : whether they are fast, medium or long series, you have to do this type of training that allows us to run at high rates, rest and return to high rates. The number of series, the distance and the rhythm will be determined by our level of training. At least one day a week there should be series and alternate in distance.

Train strength and flexibility one day a week: we refer here to a specific work on strength and flexibility, dedicating a complete session to training them. The force will give us power in the stride to run faster and the flexibility allows us to move more widely without risk of injury.

Stairs will make us have a more reactive ankle : working on stairs allows us to gain reactivity to improve the speed of the stride. We can’t run faster if our feet, ankles, or calves aren’t ready to move fast. It is also a great job to improve lower body strength, especially with hops or feet together. I would put this type of work in one week if not another.

Short slopes make us better than we think : in addition to working on the power of the stride, the inclination of the terrain when we do series of slopes improves our anaerobic power and that later shows when we run on the flat. The hill series is like a kind of HIIT: short but effective. Like the stairs, we can do a week on and off, alternating it with stair training.

The correct diet and rest help a lot: we cannot do this type of training that is intense if we do not have a correct diet and rest. Going to training tired does not develop all the potential we have and we will not be able to improve. Therefore, take care of your diet and do not skip the rest, they are mandatory for this type of training to be effective.

So here you go some basic points to improve your race times. Although at first the workouts seem short, keep in mind that they are more intense. In a couple of weeks you will notice the results in your long shoots, you will see how you have a more lively rhythm at the same beats than before.

