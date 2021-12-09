Pandemic and malaria: In 2020 there were 241 million cases of malaria and 627,000 deaths. This represents about 14 million more cases in 2020 compared to 2019 and 69,000 more deaths. About two-thirds of these additional deaths (47,000) were related to disruptions in the provision of malaria prevention, diagnosis and treatment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in a new report.

Pandemic and malaria: The situation could have been much worse

However, the report acknowledges that “the situation could have been much worse”. In the early days of the pandemic. WHO had predicted that, with severe service disruptions, malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa could double by 2020. “But many countries took urgent steps to strengthen their anti-malaria programs. Thus avoiding the worst-case scenario, “celebrates the body.

According to Health, Sub-Saharan Africa is the region with the highest burden of malaria, with 95% of cases and 96% of deaths in 2020. Furthermore, around 80% of deaths in the region occur in children under the age of 5 years.

According to the report, Sub-Saharan Africa is the region with the highest burden of malaria, with 95% of cases and 96% of deaths in 2020. Furthermore, around 80% of deaths in the region occur in young children 5 years. On the other hand, the pandemic came at a time when global progress against malaria had already stalled.

Around 2017, there were signs that the phenomenal gains made since 2000, including a 27% reduction in the global incidence of malaria and a nearly 51% reduction in the death rate from malaria, were stalling.

Global advances in the fight against malaria had leveled off.

“Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, global progress in the fight against malaria had stabilized. Thanks to the hard work of public health agencies in countries affected by malaria, the worst predictions of the impact of COVID-19 have not been fulfilled. Now, we have to harness that same energy and commitment to reverse the setbacks caused by the pandemic and accelerate the pace of progress against this disease, “explained WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Tedros Adhanom: “Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, global progress in the fight against malaria had stabilized”

Since 2015, the reference date of the WHO global strategy against malaria, 24 countries have registered an increase in deaths from this disease. Likewise, in the eleven countries that bear the highest burden of malaria in the world, cases increased from 150 million in 2015 to 163 million in 2020, and deaths from malaria increased from 390,000 to 444,600 in the same period.

From the WHO they defend the need to guarantee “better and more equitable access to all health services, including the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of malaria; by strengthening primary health care and increasing national and international investments ”.

Some countries, particularly with a low malaria burden and relatively strong health systems, even posted gains against malaria during the pandemic.

Related Notes:

TRAGEDY! Doctor murdered while sleeping in his room

Omicron versus Delta: How to differentiate between the two?

They point out that the evolution of omicron occurred in a person …