In the Poco company forums, as well as in the Xiaomi forums and in many other corners of the network, we come across statements from users who have to suffer the problems when using Instagram on the Poco X3 . Both in Spain and in other corners of the world the same story is repeated, without an official response that allows us to know where the ruling comes from.

We could think that it is MIUI failures, but without going any further from reality it is something that does not happen in other models with the same version of the software. Nor does it seem that Instagram has the solution in its hands, because after several updates since the problems began, it has not been possible to find the key.

The statements show that the errors are diverse, but above all we observe that the problems are centered when loading content. Both when we want to see photos, videos and reels of other users from the terminal, as well as to generate our own. Especially the Instagram stories get the worst of itWell, if we want to share a video, we won’t be able to publish it if it takes up more than one story (15 seconds).

Many have tried to solve it with methods such as closing and opening the app, switching to a stable connection via WiFi or recording the videos with the system’s native camera. In none of these cases has it been solved forever, although we can temporarily remedy it.

What can we do?

In case we are suffering from this problem on one of Poco’s phones mentioned, we can try to imitate these steps that in some circumstances have allowed at least to share videos in the stories. We will have to do the same if we suffer this situation with Facebook or WhatsApp. We explain the steps:

We record the video with the native camera of the mobile. Then we enter Settings. We go down to Applications. We enter Manage applications. We search and touch on Instagram. Once inside we go to Clean data. And finally we erase all the data.

When re-entering Instagram we will have to enter the username and password, giving all the permissions that the social network requests. Then we can share the video and most of the content upload without problem. However, when the cache is refilled we will have to repeat the problem again until Poco ends the failure.