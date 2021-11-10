It is no longer necessary to wait for a specific day, but in advance we have the ability to get ourselves that much desired gift. In this case, with a maca mobile that has grown the most in recent times and that does not lack anything, from good cameras, through a large screen and a data connection with 5G, among other things.

More than 100 euros in savings

The original price at which this OPPO model was before the discount was 399 euros, a price for which it was already a very interesting option, but now with the deceased stands at 259 euros. The offer therefore makes the price drop significantly and makes us avoid doubts, because in addition the configuration of the model is 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, more than enough for all needs.

A terminal that even with its design tells us a lot, being different from the rest of the brand and its rivals. With a double front lens that achieves incredible photographs in individual and group selfies, thanks to the 16 Mpx lens. But in design it is not far behind either, because although it is not a premium smartphone, the construction of the OPPO Reno 4Z is mainly based on glass.