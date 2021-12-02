For me that is the best way to understand certainty. Today, not only in Mexico but in the world it has disappeared the certainty, I do not know many who can say with certainty that their beliefs are not at risk of being wrong.

With the disappearance of certainty come enormous consequences. Let’s start with the most obvious; the legal. Legal certainty dictates that the law will agree with us in a conflict resolved by a judge, in Mexico – at least – there is no such thing anymore. The number of google searches for the term “legal certainty” has been increasing since 2004, in September 2021 it reached its highest point in the last 4 years. At the same time, the number of people investigating the meaning of certainty rose notably in 2019. In Mexico, the rebound was in the states of Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Estado de México, and CDMX. The number of people searching for certainty in 4 economic poles of the country is an indicator that they perceive that there is no certainty. In parallel, the growth of the investigation of certainty was accompanied by a notable and stable increase in “what is Faith”. Things get more interesting, “Faith, derived from Latin fides and Old French feid, is trust in a person, thing or concept.” Then, it is evident that when the certainty disappears it is replaced with Faith.

For Latin American citizens, certainty is a dream that was just beginning to be built. Let’s not forget that the idea of ​​a united and institutional Mexico began until 1900, in practice it is much closer, perhaps the beginning of this century. The same is true in Latin America. It would seem that for the consumer the only certainty is uncertainty. The implications of the lack of certainty are felt daily in the life of the consumer and are part of the great problem of inflation and lack of economic growth. Not knowing what will happen in the world triggered the problems of the supply chain. It was uncertainty that baffled a fragile world trading system.

The economic, labor, legal, safety and health certainty has been in disuse, consequently the decisions will not be based on data, they will be created from experience and common sense. With the time of uncertainty we will have a greater number of mercury brands that grow fast or die in an instant. There is a learning that I love, the best year of Blackberry was the last. The strategies of the companies must be founded on the recognition and attention to the problems that they know and can address, not in the blind spots. Uncertainty has become a constant. The government knows well that the only solution is to create certainty based on Faith, not fact. Talking about “other data” is brilliant because it replaces a scientific process with one of common sense and instincts.

Job security has already been infected by the phenomenon, in the American Union there were more than 4 million resignations in September 2021, compared to 1.4 million at the end of the 2008 recession. The “great resignation” will be replaced with “the great regret ”the monthly and stable work is the main creator of certainty. Jordan Peterson, a modern philosopher and psychoanalyst, argues that the first step in treating depression is to normalize eating and sleeping habits, that is, to insert certainty into daily life.

The path of uncertainty does not benefit anyone but it will be the preferred strategic planning framework for brands in 2022. Lean growth with “safe” results, the great task of companies will be to create certainty through marketing programs, protect customers and to the work team. As long as the world continues on a path of uncertainty, decisions will be governed by madness (furious dementia).