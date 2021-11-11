Conversion, applied to marketing digital, consists of an action in which the user executes the key action and that helps to achieve the objectives. In itself, the conversion is the moment in which the client declares to be interested in a product. Currently, with digitization, the means of conversion most used to achieve this objective are the Landing Pages or registration pages, sites Web, the places ecommerce or stores on-line, crowdfunding, showrooms and events, says Rivera Pesquera and Méndez Montero in their book “Re-evolution digital, lead the digital future of your company … before it disappears.”

A diversity of options

Landing pages or registration pages, Its purpose is for people to come into contact with the brand to obtain data digitally in exchange for a valuable digital asset. These pages are essential in any business cycle.

The benefits in marketing they mean that any visitor is a record and you can even become a customer. Regarding sales, they can start a process, since the user is interested in the company, and in public relations they are an interaction between the company and the medium.

E-commerce sales and the places ecommerce in Latin America they registered a value of approximately 68,000 million dollars in 2020. Statista data estimate that by 2025 this figure could rise to about 160,000 million dollars, which would imply an increase of almost 88 percent in relation to 2020. This, is reason enough for marketing are considered one of the main conversion options, because they not only serve to sell but also to measure customer preferences; on sale, you can get leads That they buy at another time, and in pubic relations, you can know the reason for people’s interest.

Another of the most used means to achieve conversions are showrooms, although, the Web It has produced great results and it works for consumers to make an informed purchase decision, physical points are a stage of the sales process. Your benefits in marketing is that they offer a shopping experience for the customer, so the design must be carefully cared for to cause greater impact, generate more memory and positioning; As for sales, it is recommended that it be a replica of a page on-line, and in public relations, the points of sale are the face towards the customer.

The Crowdfunding o Collective cooperation allows companies to sell products, services and most importantly, ideas. At the level of marketing These platforms are ideal for the promotion of social campaigns and for the development and promotion of a product; in sales, prototypes can be offered, in addition to being low-cost to promote projects.

Finally, the events facilitate the promotion of any event, activation, product and / or service, whether offline and online.

There are different levels of conversion that go from filling out a form to becoming a follower or fan of a brand. With digitization, companies carry out all kinds of targeted strategies to increase this conversion Web, who aim to get more customers and increase sales.

