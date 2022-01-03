The latest phone from the Chinese company has been on the market for a while, but not in the western one. Now we have learned that in a few days the 9RT should reach the rest of the world.

As you know, OnePlus launched its OnePlus 9RT smartphone in China back in October and, three months later, we finally have confirmation that it is going global.

The brand’s Indian division posted a Morse code on Twitter with the message: Get ready to decipher greatness. Very soon! And after a quick decryption, the code reveals that what they had written in Morse was simply the OnePlus 9RT.

To refresh the memory, despite the fact that we already talked about the terminal a few months ago, the OnePlus 9RT is a device with Snapdragon 888 and renewed liquid cooling.

The screen is AMOLED of 6.62 “with all the technologies typical of the high range: HDR10 + support, sRGB and DCI-P3 support, 120 Hz refresh rate and 600 Hz touch sample rate designed for the most gamer audience.

The trio of cameras on the rear have some flagship potential with a 50 Mpx main camera and a Sony IMX7 sensor, the second camera is a 16MP wide angle while the third is a classic macro lens. As you can see there is no portrait camera with optical zoom.

The price of the OnePlus 9RT was around 3,300 yuan (about 450 euros) when it was launched in China. But in its global launch we expect some classic market adjustments. According to experts we shouldn’t expect anything below € 549 here in Europe.

If you are thinking of changing your mobile and you want a high-end but affordable phone, this OnePlus 9RT is one of the most advisable smartphones due to technical characteristics. We are looking forward to analyzing it.