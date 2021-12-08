This month was very special for Star Wars: The Old Republic because in a matter of days it was going to celebrate its 10th anniversary, hence BioWare planned to take the opportunity to publish Legacy of the Sith, the new expansion of this MMORPG from the Star Wars universe.

Sadly, a last minute change in plans has prevented the team from delivering on its promise. Instead of launching it on December 14, we have opted for delay until February 15, 2022 Because the company considers that it is better to spend a few more weeks perfecting it so that the result is more satisfactory.

This has been confessed by Keith Kanneg, director of the project, noting that the comments posted by the community have also influenced in that it is better that they take more time to polish their development.

Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for a long time, but as we’ve gotten closer to launch it has become clear that we need more time. We are going to focus on testing some of the features that we have changed in the game to offer the experience we want and deserve.

Also, on the public test servers, your input has been essential in helping us shape this expansion. Beyond the story content (to avoid spoilers), most of the expansion and its features will return to the test servers this week for all subscribers.

When it arrives in a few months Legacy of the Sith will become the eighth major expansion of Star Wars: The Old Republic and in it the return of some faces very familiar to all players, new areas, as well as the addition of a renewed combat system to make it easier for newcomers to learn.