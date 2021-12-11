For Valeria Vázquez, Deloitte Mexico’s leading partner of the Energy and Resources Industry, the serious problem that the sector is facing is the failure to take advantage of Pemex’s oil income and the company’s financial situation, which affects its operation and productivity. The specialist maintains that as long as the state company does not clean up its finances and dedicate itself to the businesses that will effectively generate dividends, such as exploration and production, but not refining or the logistics of services, Pemex and the sector will continue to face a very difficult situation.

“Undoubtedly, the resources should be applied in those activities that are more efficient and projects that generate a return and a real and positive impact within finance and economic development, not only for ideological or even political reasons,” he points out.

The study ‘Key factors for the economy of Mexico in 2020 and beyond’, carried out by Tony Payan and José Iván Rodríguez Sánchez, academics from the Mexico Center at the Baker Institute of Rice University in Houston, agrees that Pemex has ceased to be an economic pillar for Mexico and points out that the oil company is now a “drag” for the federal government. Specialists point out that while the Government invested 1.1% of GDP in economic stimuli to overcome the pandemic in 2020, support for Pemex was approximately 1.4%.