The producer of The Batman told Christopher Nolan that they are “trying to get over” the Dark Knight trilogy with Christian Bale.

Most of the iterations of Batman in cinema have been fortunate, highlighting the first with Adam West and detached from the 1966 program, that of Tim Burton and Ben Affleck’s appearances in the Snyder-Verse. However, the vast majority of Bat Man believers name Christopher Nolan’s trilogy after Batman’s movie masterpiece.

And this consideration is so current that Empire Magazine presents a statement from The Batman producer, Dylan Clark, confirming what was said. As read on the website of the aforementioned brand:

“If any filmmaker has raised the bar for Batman stories on the big screen, it’s Christopher Nolan. When Batman Begins arrived in 2005, it brought a serious, grown-up, psychological version of the comic book icon to film life, making everyone who saw it sit up and pay attention. “

“When The Dark Knight arrived in 2008, it became one of the greatest comic book adaptations of all time, a huge box office success with great cultural and commercial repercussions. Trying to create new Batman movies in the shadow of that is not a feat, so with The Batman, director Matt Reeves and producer Dylan Clark knew the high bar they had to reach, or even exceed. “

They go for Nolan’s Batman

The Empire article includes statements by producer Dylan Clark, who is clear that, if you want to make a transcendent Batman movie, you will have to overcome the one incarnated by Christian Bale. “I’ve said it to Chris Nolan directly: ‘Look, we’re trying to make the best Batman ever made, and we’re going to try to win you over,'” says Clark.

He then points out that the difference in Nolan and Reeves’ visions is the approach to the psyche of the man under the hood that they will attempt in Tee Batman: “Matt is interested in taking this character to his emotional depths and shaking him to the core,” he says. Clark.

Finally, it is confirmed that Pattinson’s Batman, younger than previous incarnations, will be heavily influenced by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s Batman: Year One comic.

“We’ve seen a lot of great stories about Bruce Wayne witnessing the murder of his parents and then trying to find a way to cope with that by perfecting himself at Batman,” Reeves explains. “But I wanted to do a story where he has already been through the origins and still doesn’t know exactly how to be Batman. It is a story from Year Two. And he wanted you to connect with him. Not just like Bruce, but like Batman. “

The obligatory question is: will they make it through the Nolan trilogy? In the first quarter of 2022 we will know.

